AbujaFarming

FG Launches National Soybean Policy to Unlock ₦3.9 Trillion Market, Create 1 Million Jobs Across 22 States

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking effort to reposition Nigeria as a major player in the global agricultural market and combat food insecurity, the Federal Government has officially launched the National Soybean Production Policy and Strategy, alongside the Nigerian Soybean Partnership. This ambitious initiative, unveiled in Abuja, is projected to generate over ₦3.9 trillion in economic value annually and create more than one million jobs across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, marked a defining moment in Nigeria’s agro-industrial transformation and was jointly launched by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Alia.

A National Push for Food Security and Economic Diversification

Speaking during the unveiling, Senator Kyari emphasized that the policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the national strategy for food self-sufficiency.

“Nigeria currently produces about 1.35 million metric tonnes of soybeans annually, far short of the estimated demand of 2.7 million metric tonnes. This gap is not a mere challenge—it is a massive opportunity to boost production, deepen processing, and drastically reduce reliance on imports,” he stated.

Under the newly launched strategy, Nigeria targets the cultivation of one million hectares of farmland, with the goal of producing an additional 460,000 metric tonnes of soybean within the next two years.

The Nigerian Soybean Partnership: A Public-Private Synergy

The strategy will be implemented through the Nigerian Soybean Partnership, a multi-stakeholder framework involving:

  • Federal and state governments

  • Private agribusiness investors

  • Farmer cooperatives

  • Research institutions like IITA (International Institute of Tropical Agriculture)

  • Development partners

This integrated value chain model is expected to drive inclusive growth, enhance rural livelihoods, and catalyze agro-industrial investment across the country.

Benue Takes the Lead: From Historical Farming to Global Vision

Governor Alia reaffirmed Benue State’s readiness to champion soybean development, citing the state’s rich farming heritage dating back to 1937. He said Benue already cultivates a large share of Nigeria’s existing 780,000 hectaresunder soybean and contributes significantly to national output.

“But we’re only scratching the surface. Benue is committed to a bold, seven-point roadmap to transform our agricultural economy and lead this national effort,” Alia declared.

Key initiatives under Benue’s Soybean Expansion Strategy include:

Seed and Soil Innovation: Introduction of high-yield, climate-resilient soybean varieties

  1. Climate-Smart Mechanisation: Modern equipment for land clearing and planting

  2. Expanded Cultivation: Mobilising smallholders and commercial farms

  3. Processing & Value Addition: Facilities to improve post-harvest efficiency

  4. Market Access Enhancement: Linking farmers with processors and exporters

  5. Seed Multiplication Programme: Aiming to reach 200,000 farmers within three years

  6. Open Farmland Initiative: Unlocking 30,000 hectares through PPPs

The state also announced the establishment of the Benue Food City Complex, an agro-processing hub with the capacity to process at least 50,000 metric tonnes of soybean annually.

Projected Impact: Revenue, Jobs, and Rural Revitalisation

The comprehensive plan is expected to increase Benue’s soybean output from the current less than 200,000 metric tonnes to over 400,000 metric tonnes in three years.

This surge in production will directly and indirectly generate over 100,000 new jobs in farming, logistics, processing, and trade.

Across the nation, the ₦3.9 trillion soybean initiative is seen as a major catalyst for rural industrialization, import substitution, and foreign exchange savings.

Conclusion: Nigeria’s Path to Agricultural Prosperity

As Nigeria battles inflation, currency volatility, and rising food prices, the launch of the National Soybean Strategy underscores a pivotal shift towards sustainable agriculture-driven development.

With coordinated efforts between government, farmers, and the private sector, the country aims not only to meet its domestic soybean demand but also become a regional export powerhouse.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

