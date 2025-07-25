Defectors Will Regret Their Move, PDP Won’t Lose Sleep – Damagum Declares

Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday downplayed the relevance of the newly formed coalition that has chosen the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, reaffirmed the PDP’s dominant status as Nigeria’s most structured, accepted, and nationally trusted political party.

“I must address the matter of a so-called coalition recently formed, which includes some defecting members of our party,” said Damagum.

“This political experiment is nothing to lose sleep over.”

He likened the defectors’ move to a failed political gamble, noting that several individuals have already reversed course.

“They say, a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. Some persons have recently learned this truth in the most uncomfortable way,” he remarked.

Damagum further stated that:

Many of the so-called defectors have returned and claimed they never officially left.

Several members from other parties have also distanced themselves from the coalition, recognizing its lack of structure and viability.

“This reversal is not limited to PDP members alone… their swift return is proof of this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, acknowledged the frustrations that led to some members exiting but maintained that the party’s doors remain open—within limits.

“We sympathise with those who became impatient and left,” Mohammed said.

“This is not the time for calling names or trading abuses.”

He emphasized discipline, noting that previous internal disorder contributed significantly to PDP’s challenges:

Party leadership must maintain discipline to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Governors and the National Working Committee (NWC) are under immense pressure but remain committed to the PDP’s unity.

He commended the NWC for their early exit decision, calling it an act of selflessness.

“They have shown that at least they are with us,” Mohammed added.

“If everyone becomes dogmatic, we are not going to get to where we want.”

Summary Bullets

PDP says new SDP coalition is politically insignificant.

Defectors returning to PDP show coalition’s lack of credibility.

Party emphasizes discipline, unity, and strategic patience.

Governor Bala Mohammed urges forgiveness but warns against indiscipline.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.