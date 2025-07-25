🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaPolitical Party News

Defectors Will Regret Their Move, PDP Won’t Lose Sleep – Damagum Declares

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday downplayed the relevance of the newly formed coalition that has chosen the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, reaffirmed the PDP’s dominant status as Nigeria’s most structured, accepted, and nationally trusted political party.

“I must address the matter of a so-called coalition recently formed, which includes some defecting members of our party,” said Damagum.

“This political experiment is nothing to lose sleep over.”

He likened the defectors’ move to a failed political gamble, noting that several individuals have already reversed course.

“They say, a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. Some persons have recently learned this truth in the most uncomfortable way,” he remarked.

Damagum further stated that:

Many of the so-called defectors have returned and claimed they never officially left.

  • Several members from other parties have also distanced themselves from the coalition, recognizing its lack of structure and viability.

“This reversal is not limited to PDP members alone… their swift return is proof of this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, acknowledged the frustrations that led to some members exiting but maintained that the party’s doors remain open—within limits.

“We sympathise with those who became impatient and left,” Mohammed said.

“This is not the time for calling names or trading abuses.”

He emphasized discipline, noting that previous internal disorder contributed significantly to PDP’s challenges:

  • Party leadership must maintain discipline to avoid repeating past mistakes.

  • Governors and the National Working Committee (NWC) are under immense pressure but remain committed to the PDP’s unity.

  • He commended the NWC for their early exit decision, calling it an act of selflessness.

“They have shown that at least they are with us,” Mohammed added.

“If everyone becomes dogmatic, we are not going to get to where we want.”

Summary Bullets

  • PDP says new SDP coalition is politically insignificant.

  • Defectors returning to PDP show coalition’s lack of credibility.

  • Party emphasizes discipline, unity, and strategic patience.

  • Governor Bala Mohammed urges forgiveness but warns against indiscipline.

 

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

