BoT to PDP Members: Respect party unity, avoid inflammatory comments

Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has advised party leaders and members to exercise caution when speaking about those who have defected from the party, emphasizing the importance of unity and reconciliation ahead of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Senator Adolphus Wabara, BoT Chairman, delivered the message at the 81st meeting of the board held on Thursday at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja. Represented by the Board Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Wabara described the gathering as critical for setting the course for rebuilding the party and improving on the achievements of past leadership.

He expressed optimism that many defectors had not left the party for good and urged members to distinguish personal opinions from the party’s official stance.

“I urge all members to be cautious of what they say or do. Some cannot be working to rebuild the party while others are trying to de-market it,” Wabara said.

“There is a difference between personal opinion and party’s position. If anybody is expressing his/her personal opinion, he/she should say so. The party has formal organs for speaking, and that should be respected.”

He stressed that the PDP must not appear disorganized or fractured to the public, cautioning members to be mindful of their actions and words.

Wabara further urged members to drop grievances, engage in constructive dialogue, and work collectively towards a successful party convention.

While acknowledging that not all defectors might return, he noted the potential to attract new members into the party fold.

Earlier, the PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, reaffirmed the party’s position as the beacon of hope for Nigerians.

“We are the hope of this country. The PDP is the hope of this country. We remain resilient—the same brand founded to fight injustice, strengthen democracy, and lead with honour,” Damagum said.

He encouraged party members to remain proud of their affiliation and to not let emotions cloud their judgement during this crucial period.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.