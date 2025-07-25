Anambra Records 168,187 New Voter Registrations Ahead of Governorship Election — INEC

Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 168,187 new voters have registered in Anambra State as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming governorship election.

Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, revealed the figure in a statement issued on Thursday following the commission’s weekly meeting in Abuja.

Olumekun said the final report on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise had been received, alongside a presentation from the ICT Department on the new portal for political party registration.

The new voter registration deadline was extended from July 17 to July 20 after appeals from citizens, leading to the highest two-week registration total since the CVR’s introduction before the 2017 Anambra election.

According to Olumekun, the preliminary figures — pending data clean-up — showed a strong female participation, with 58% (97,832) of the new registrants being women, while men made up 42% (70,355).

Young voters aged between 18 and 34 accounted for 53.97% (90,763) of the registrants, with businessmen and women representing 36.92% (62,157), and students making up 26.31% (44,243).

Inclusion efforts also covered Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), with 303 registrants (24.92%) having physical impairments and 207 (17.02%) registered as persons with albinism.

The detailed breakdown of new registrants has been uploaded on the INEC website and other platforms for public access.

INEC will next display the preliminary voter register from July 26 to August 1 across all 326 wards in Anambra State for claims and objections, ensuring citizens can verify the accuracy of the list.

Following this, the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) process will be concluded before new voters are officially added to the existing register. The updated register will then be published on a polling unit basis ahead of the election.

Olumekun assured that the Commission will announce the dates and locations for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for new registrants, as well as those who requested transfer or replacement of lost or damaged cards.

He stressed, “With 105 days to the election, we are aware of the tight timelines, but we wish to reassure all new registrants that their PVCs will be available for collection well before election day.”

On political party registration, Olumekun said INEC had received 10 additional applications from associations seeking registration, bringing the total to 144.

The commission is finalising tests on a new party registration portal designed in-house by its ICT department, which has already been demonstrated and approved for deployment.

INEC is currently evaluating all letters of intent to determine which associations meet the requirements to proceed to formal application, with an update expected at the next commission meeting.

Details of the new associations, including names, acronyms, logos, addresses, and interim leaderships, have been published on the INEC website for public awareness.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.