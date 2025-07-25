Alia, Obasa Congratulate Prof. Yilwatda, Urge Unity and Progress in APC

Makurdi/Lagos, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – As reactions continue to trail the emergence of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), key political leaders, including Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia and Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, have expressed optimism in his capacity to reposition the ruling party.

Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described Yilwatda as a “distinguished academic, visionary leader, and politician” whose “intellect, brilliance, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence” would draw admiration and support for the APC across Nigeria.

The governor, congratulating Yilwatda on his unanimous election by the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), said he had full confidence that the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management would lead the party to “enviable heights.”

Yilwatda, who replaced Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje after the latter’s resignation in June due to health and personal reasons, also previously served as a Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue and was the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State during the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, Speaker Obasa, in a separate statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, congratulated Yilwatda and urged him to prioritize party unity and internal cohesion as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

“Prof. Yilwatda’s blend of technocratic and political experience is what the APC needs at this time,” Obasa said.

He praised Yilwatda’s impressive resume, citing his past roles as ICT Director at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, and his work with international organisations such as UNICEF, the European Union, and the World Bank. He also lauded Yilwatda’s efforts in reforming public service through digital innovation and humanitarian leadership.

According to Obasa, Yilwatda’s leadership will “strengthen party unity, boost public trust, and further position APC as a people-centered platform.”

Yilwatda’s emergence as chairman during the APC NEC meeting in Abuja was attended by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, and other high-ranking stakeholders, signaling broad support for his mandate.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.