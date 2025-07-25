🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AI

AI Cannot Replace Human Intelligence – Prof. Otu Warns at Ebonyi Communication Workshop

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Ikwo, Ebonyi State | July 24, 2025 – Naija247news

At the 5th Annual Workshop of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), Prof. Smart Otu, a leading criminologist and security expert, issued a cautionary note on the over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI), asserting that AI can never replace the depth and nuance of human intelligence.

The academic gathering, held at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), spotlighted the fast-evolving relationship between media, security, and artificial intelligence.

🧠 Key Takeaway: AI is Supportive, Not Supreme

Prof. Otu’s keynote lecture — delivered by fellow criminologist Dr. McPherson Nnam — outlined the value of AI in transforming modern media and security operations. However, he was unequivocal:

“Artificial intelligence has come to stay; but it is a product of human intelligence. It should support, not supplant, human reasoning,” he said.

He emphasized that ethical judgment, contextual understanding, and discretion—essential to human reasoning—cannot be embedded into AI systems.

Media and Security Experts Converge on Emerging Tech

The workshop, themed “Media, Security and Artificial Intelligence”, attracted:

  • Communication scholars and researchers from Nigerian institutions

  • Media professionals and security analysts

  • Students and academics across Ebonyi and neighboring states

The event, jointly hosted by ACSPN Ebonyi Chapter and AE-FUNAI’s Department of Mass Communication, offered a timely platform to examine AI’s impact on journalism, security protocols, and ethical media practice.

 Dr. Joseph Chukwu Hails Breakthrough

ACSPN Ebonyi State Coordinator, Dr. Joseph Chukwu, described the event as historic:

“This is the first time AE-FUNAI is hosting this calibre of intellectual engagement since our chapter’s founding in 2021.”

He acknowledged support from the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Elom, and national ACSPN leadership under Prof. Rotimi Olatunji.

Dr. Chukwu further lauded Prof. Otu’s global recognition, stating that Nigerian communication professionals must remain proactive in understanding AI’s disruptive impact on the media landscape.

 Highlights from the Workshop

  • Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Scholars called for stronger ties between media professionals and security stakeholders to address national challenges.

  • Ethical Considerations: Discussions stressed the limitations of AI in replicating moral reasoning and the risks of algorithmic bias.

  • Academic-Industry Linkages: The workshop encouraged research-driven policy frameworks to guide AI adoption in Nigeria’s media space.

The Broader Context

While Nigeria continues to explore AI applications across defense, governance, and communication sectors, experts warn of the dangers of unchecked automation in decision-making processes.

With global AI investments surpassing $150 billion in 2024, African nations, including Nigeria, are grappling with how best to adapt these tools without sacrificing ethical values or local context.

Bottom Line:

Prof. Smart Otu’s message resonates beyond academia: Human intelligence remains irreplaceable. As Nigeria navigates the digital age, the balance between innovation and integrity will define the future of its media and security architecture.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
