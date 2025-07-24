Zenith Bank Plc Emerges Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

London, July 23, 2025 — Naija247news

Zenith Bank Plc has once again affirmed its leadership in the Nigerian banking industry by clinching the prestigious title of “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025. The high-profile award ceremony, held on Thursday, July 17, at The Peninsula Hotel in London, brought together elite figures in global finance and celebrated financial institutions that have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, innovation, and performance over the past year.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, which are widely regarded as the most respected accolades in international banking, recognised Zenith Bank as Nigeria’s standout financial institution, beating out strong competition from other banks operating in the region. This year’s edition saw a record-breaking 770+ entries from top-tier financial institutions across the world, including the likes of HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Citibank, Barclays, Standard Bank, and DBS.

A Triumph of Vision and Strategy

Speaking on the honour, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition and emphasized the Bank’s unwavering dedication to excellence and customer-centric innovation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as Nigeria’s Best Bank by Euromoney,” said Umeoji. “This award is not just a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, but also a validation of the unwavering trust and confidence our customers have placed in us.”

She dedicated the award to Zenith Bank’s loyal customers across the globe, acknowledging their consistent support, and further extended heartfelt gratitude to the visionary Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, whose commitment to innovation, corporate governance, and long-term strategic thinking has remained instrumental in the Bank’s enduring success.

“We are once again reminded that our success is not just about us, but about the ongoing impact we have on the financial ecosystem,” Umeoji added. “We will continue to work tirelessly to support the growth and development of our economy and uphold the highest standards of governance, integrity, and transparency that have earned us this recognition.”

She also commended the Board of Directors for their guidance, and appreciated the staff and management of the Bank for their dedication to excellence and commitment to building what she described as a “formidable and best-in-class global financial institution that will outlive generations.”

Awards That Reinforce Zenith’s Market Leadership

The 2025 Euromoney honour is the latest in a string of accolades that have recognised Zenith Bank’s stellar performance, digital innovation, corporate responsibility, and governance excellence. The bank was recently named:

Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the 16th consecutive year in The Banker’s 2025 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking .

Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022, and 2024 .

Best Bank in Nigeria in Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards for 2020–2022, 2024, and 2025 .

Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023 .

Listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies 2023.

Leading in Governance, Sustainability, and Innovation

Zenith Bank continues to be a trailblazer in sustainability, transparency, and gender inclusion. Among its accolades:

Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria for five consecutive years (2021–2025) by World Finance Banking Awards .

Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Awards .

Best Corporate Governance Bank in Nigeria by World Finance for 2022–2025 .

Best in Corporate Governance – Financial Services (Africa) by Ethical Boardroom for 2020–2023.

In branding and financial innovation, Zenith has also been recognised as:

Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria by The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands (2020 and 2021).

Bank of the Year (2023 and 2024) by BusinessDay BAFI Awards .

Retail Bank of the Year (2020–2022, 2024) by BAFI Awards .

Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria by International Banker 2022.

At the 2024 SERAS CSR Awards Africa, Zenith Bank was celebrated for its strong corporate social responsibility culture, winning:

Most Responsible Organisation in Africa

Best Company in Transparency and Reporting

Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

The bank was also Bank of the Year 2024 by both ThisDay and New Telegraph newspapers, and received the Best in MSME Trade Finance award from Nairametrics in 2023. Its Hybrid Public Offer was awarded ‘Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year’ at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.

Why It Matters

Zenith Bank’s recognition by Euromoney as Nigeria’s Best Bank is not just a personal victory for the institution but a proud moment for Nigeria’s financial sector. It shows that Nigerian banks can compete—and win—on the global stage, reaffirming the country’s potential as a continental financial powerhouse.

As the banking sector continues to evolve rapidly in a digital-first world, Zenith Bank’s strategic investments in digital transformation, governance, and inclusive banking have positioned it not just as a national leader, but as a global force to be reckoned with.

