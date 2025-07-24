World Bank, Nigeria Partner on Landmark 90,000km Fibre Optic Project to Boost Digital Economy

Abuja, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The World Bank Group, in collaboration with other global development and financial institutions, has announced a historic partnership with Nigeria to roll out a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic broadband infrastructure project, aimed at revolutionizing the nation’s digital economy and accelerating inclusive growth.

This ambitious initiative was disclosed on Wednesday by the World Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Anshula Kant, during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja. Kant led a high-powered World Bank delegation for talks with the President, joined by Finance Minister Wale Edun and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr. Bosun Tijani.

A Catalyst for Digital Transformation

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Kant reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation and praised the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda.

“One of the biggest forthcoming projects we are partnering on is in the digital space, providing broadband access across the country,” she said. “We also have ongoing collaborations in agribusiness, energy, education, health and social protection. Nigeria is a very valuable partner for the World Bank Group.”

Kant applauded President Tinubu’s resolve in implementing tough macroeconomic reforms, noting that the country was already beginning to reap benefits from the bold policy choices.

“These reforms are not easy, but they are already showing strong results. I congratulated the President for embarking on such ambitious changes and staying the course.”

90,000km Fibre Backbone Across Nigeria

Providing more detail, Finance Minister Wale Edun described the fibre-optic infrastructure as one of the largest projects of its kind globally.

“This 90,000-kilometre fibre project is a landmark,” Edun said. “It is self-financing and structured to ensure the users of the infrastructure will pay for its services, making it highly viable and sustainable.”

He emphasized that the partnership reflects Nigeria’s strategic plan to unlock inclusive growth, improve productivity, and lift millions out of poverty — particularly through expanded access to digital services, agriculture, and small business finance.

Nationwide Coverage and Private Sector Leadership

Minister Bosun Tijani highlighted that the project has already secured Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval and will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) — a public-private partnership structure designed to ensure efficiency, sustainability, and transparency.

“We’re laying 90,000 kilometres of fibre across Nigeria — with rings across geopolitical zones and full state coverage,” Tijani said. “This is about solving connectivity once and for all. We want every home, office, school, and hospital to have access to fibre-based broadband.”

Under the SPV arrangement, the government will hold a minority stake while the private sector retains 51% equity and operational control, ensuring strong investor participation and long-term governance.

“There’s evidence that a 10% improvement in broadband penetration increases GDP by 1.35%. This is infrastructure that pays for itself,” Tijani said, adding that digital access will drive innovation across sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, and entertainment.

The minister revealed that full technical design has been completed and will be made public in the coming months, with ground-breaking expected before the end of 2025.

A Digital Foundation for Economic Resilience

The World Bank stressed that the fibre rollout is aligned with its core mission to eradicate poverty and promote shared prosperity by investing in growth-driving infrastructure.

“For real growth, you need digital infrastructure, human capital, and access to energy, education and healthcare,” Kant noted.

President Tinubu, according to Tijani, remains committed to building a resilient and inclusive digital economy that supports long-term national development.

“Mr. President has made it clear — we must invest in infrastructure that allows our economy to grow and thrive,” Tijani added.

By Naija247news Editorial Team

