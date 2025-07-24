WFP to Suspend Food Aid for 1.3 Million in Northeast Nigeria Over Funding Shortfall

Naija247news reports that the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to suspend life-saving food assistance to approximately 1.3 million vulnerable people in Northeast Nigeria due to a critical funding shortfall. The suspension, expected to take effect in August, comes amid rising humanitarian needs in the conflict-affected region.

Naija247news gathered that the WFP urgently requires $130 million to continue its operations through the end of 2024. Without this financial support, millions of displaced and food-insecure Nigerians, particularly in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, could be pushed into deeper hardship and starvation.

According to Naija247news, the WFP’s latest decision underscores the growing strain on humanitarian agencies operating in Nigeria, where the Boko Haram insurgency and other armed conflicts have devastated communities, disrupted livelihoods, and displaced over 2.2 million people over the past decade.

Naija247news understands that the looming aid suspension would mark one of the most significant cutbacks by the WFP in Nigeria in recent years. The agency has already reduced food rations in response to earlier funding constraints, but the current gap threatens to halt critical operations entirely in some of the most food-insecure areas.

The WFP’s Country Director in Nigeria, David Stevenson, said the agency faces impossible choices as global needs continue to outpace donor contributions. “Without immediate funding, we will be forced to cut assistance at the peak of the lean season, when people are most vulnerable,” he warned.

Naija247news reports that this development has raised alarm among local authorities, aid partners, and humanitarian advocates who say that halting aid now could trigger a surge in malnutrition, hunger-related deaths, and instability in the region.

Nigeria’s Northeast, already plagued by insecurity, weak infrastructure, and poor access to basic services, remains heavily dependent on international aid for survival. Humanitarian groups are calling on both international donors and the Nigerian government to close the funding gap and avert a deepening crisis.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.