🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

WFP to Suspend Food Aid for 1.3 Million in Northeast Nigeria Over Funding Shortfall

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to suspend life-saving food assistance to approximately 1.3 million vulnerable people in Northeast Nigeria due to a critical funding shortfall. The suspension, expected to take effect in August, comes amid rising humanitarian needs in the conflict-affected region.

Naija247news gathered that the WFP urgently requires $130 million to continue its operations through the end of 2024. Without this financial support, millions of displaced and food-insecure Nigerians, particularly in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, could be pushed into deeper hardship and starvation.

According to Naija247news, the WFP’s latest decision underscores the growing strain on humanitarian agencies operating in Nigeria, where the Boko Haram insurgency and other armed conflicts have devastated communities, disrupted livelihoods, and displaced over 2.2 million people over the past decade.

Naija247news understands that the looming aid suspension would mark one of the most significant cutbacks by the WFP in Nigeria in recent years. The agency has already reduced food rations in response to earlier funding constraints, but the current gap threatens to halt critical operations entirely in some of the most food-insecure areas.

The WFP’s Country Director in Nigeria, David Stevenson, said the agency faces impossible choices as global needs continue to outpace donor contributions. “Without immediate funding, we will be forced to cut assistance at the peak of the lean season, when people are most vulnerable,” he warned.

Naija247news reports that this development has raised alarm among local authorities, aid partners, and humanitarian advocates who say that halting aid now could trigger a surge in malnutrition, hunger-related deaths, and instability in the region.

Nigeria’s Northeast, already plagued by insecurity, weak infrastructure, and poor access to basic services, remains heavily dependent on international aid for survival. Humanitarian groups are calling on both international donors and the Nigerian government to close the funding gap and avert a deepening crisis.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Kemi Badenoch’s Misleading Remarks on CNN Draw Fire as Nigerians Demand Right of Reply
Next article
Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights...

Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which...

Bala Mohammed to PDP Defectors in ADC: ‘Don’t Be Political Hermaphrodites’

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Bala Mohammed, has issued a stern rebuke to party members who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging them to...

Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
July 24, 2025 The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has reported a significant revenue increase, collecting N14.27 trillion in the first half of 2025—a 43% rise compared to the same period...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights...

Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which...

Bala Mohammed to PDP Defectors in ADC: ‘Don’t Be Political Hermaphrodites’

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Bala Mohammed, has issued a stern rebuke to party members who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging them to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp