Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Local Manufacturing During Strategic Visit to MAN Headquarters

Lagos, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 – In a strong show of partnership and support for Nigeria’s industrial sector, Unilever Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its dedication to local manufacturing during a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at the association’s head office in Lagos.

The high-level delegation, led by Mr. Tobi Adeniyi, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, was warmly received by Otunba Francis Meshioye, OFR, President of MAN, and Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni, Director General of the association.

Unilever’s Adaptive Business Strategy Anchored on Local Sourcing

Mr. Adeniyi emphasized Unilever Nigeria’s evolving business strategy designed to withstand economic pressures through agile pricing, local raw material sourcing, and efficient production systems. He reiterated the company’s commitment to manufacturing excellence while adapting to Nigeria’s dynamic consumer market.

“Unilever Nigeria is proud to align with MAN’s vision for a resilient and competitive manufacturing ecosystem. Our shared commitment is focused on delivering superior brands while empowering local value chains,” he said.

Unilever’s strategy, according to Adeniyi, is rooted in building a refined brand portfolio that resonates with local consumer needs through a robust domestic distribution network.

MAN Commends Unilever’s Resilience and Glocalized Brand Identity

Responding, Otunba Meshioye praised Unilever for its long-standing presence and significant contribution to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, describing the company as a “glocalised” entity – one that effectively blends global best practices with local relevance.

“Unilever is a shining example of resilience and adaptability in our industry. Your enduring support to MAN and commitment to innovation in local manufacturing is laudable,” he remarked.

Industry Dialogue and Strategic Collaboration on Policy and Innovation

The visit provided an opportunity for both organizations to deliberate on key industry challenges, potential areas for policy advocacy, and joint initiatives to drive industrial growth and sustainability in Nigeria.

The Unilever delegation included:

Uche Nwakanma , Research & Development Director, Unilever Africa Cluster

Abayomi Alli , Manufacturing Director, Unilever Nigeria

Ibrahim Sodipe , Executive Director and Head of Commercial Finance

Temilade Abass , Quality Manager, East & West Africa

Afomre Ubogu, Corporate Affairs Specialist

Representing MAN were:

Kanayo Iwuchukwu , Assistant Director, Special Duties

Segun Alabi , Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Mabel Michael, Professional Assistant to the DG

Strategic Alignment with Nigeria’s Industrial Policy Goals

The meeting underscores Unilever Nigeria’s proactive stakeholder engagement strategy and reflects its alignment with national industrial development priorities, particularly in supporting economic resilience through local production.

Unilever’s renewed commitment comes at a time when the manufacturing sector is seeking stronger public-private cooperation to combat inflation, reduce import dependency, and promote job creation.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.