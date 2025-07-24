🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which has raised eyebrows among lawmakers, prompted a heated interrogation session by members of the Ugandan Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Naija247news gathered that the query arose during a review of the Auditor-General’s report, which flagged the hospital’s water-related expenses as excessive and unexplained. Lawmakers demanded clarity on how a single health facility could incur such a colossal utility cost, especially in a country where public hospitals are already grappling with funding shortfalls and infrastructural decay.

According to Naija247news, members of the committee pressed hospital administrators to provide a breakdown of the expenditure, including details of metering systems, water consumption patterns, and possible leaks or inefficiencies in the supply system. The lawmakers expressed concern that funds meant for medical care and facility upgrades were being siphoned off by questionable billing or possible mismanagement.

Naija247news understands that the hospital’s management defended the high water bills by citing an outdated plumbing system, high patient volumes, and the lack of modern water conservation infrastructure. However, their explanations failed to convince many legislators who insisted that proper oversight and operational audits could have minimized such expenses.

Naija247news reports that several MPs called for an immediate forensic audit of the hospital’s utility accounts, noting that the spending trend could point to broader issues of corruption or negligence in Uganda’s healthcare system. The lawmakers also warned that such fiscal lapses undermine public trust and reduce the quality of services available to vulnerable citizens.

Further investigation into other referral hospitals across the country is reportedly underway, as parliament seeks to establish whether Jinja’s case is an isolated incident or part of a wider pattern of mismanagement in public health institutions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike
