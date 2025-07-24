Tinubu Meets APC Governors Ahead of Crucial NEC Meeting, Party Leadership in Focus

Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), ahead of a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) session of the ruling party scheduled for Thursday.

The high-level meeting, hosted at the State House in Abuja, witnessed the presence of all 24 APC governors. The governors of Katsina and Akwa Ibom States were represented by their deputies.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the delegation first used the occasion to officially condole with President Tinubu over the recent death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We came as a group to formally condole the passing of the former President Muhammadu Buhari and also to discuss the upcoming National Executive Committee meeting of our party tomorrow,” Uzodinma noted.

The Imo governor revealed that the conversation also focused on internal party strategies aimed at reinforcing APC’s dominance across all levels of governance.

“We also shared some ideas with Mr. President on how best to strengthen our party at the grassroots, at the local government, at the state levels up to the national level. It was just a convivial discussion with Mr. President towards strengthening our party and to be able to help serve Nigeria better,” Uzodinma added.

Leadership Shakeup in the Spotlight

With the APC NEC meeting slated for Thursday, speculations are rife that a major decision may be made regarding the party’s national leadership. While Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje recently stepped down as national chairman following internal consultations, party sources suggest that the NEC may ratify a new substantive chairman during Thursday’s session.

When asked directly whether the NEC would settle on a consensus candidate for the party’s top job, Uzodinma declined to give a definitive response.

“It is a National Executive Committee meeting; we cannot say what the outcome will be. When you come there tomorrow, you will see it,” he told reporters.

Strategic Discussions Amid Defections

The meeting also comes amid recent political shifts, including the defection of four People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senators to the APC—a development seen as a boost for the ruling party ahead of future elections.

Political analysts believe President Tinubu is keen on maintaining unity within the party, especially as tensions over internal leadership and upcoming off-cycle elections build. Thursday’s NEC meeting is expected to address such concerns, alongside laying groundwork for broader party reforms.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.