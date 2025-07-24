Senate Defies Court, Upholds Natasha’s Suspension”

24, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Nigerian Senate has thrown a wrench into the works, refusing to budge on the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, despite a court ruling that seemingly paved the way for her return. The Kogi Central senator’s suspension, which has dragged on for months, has sparked a heated debate on the Senate’s authority versus the rule of law.

The Senate’s Reasoning

According to Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate spokesperson, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension will remain in effect until the Senate resumes from its recess in two months’ time. Adaramodu cited Section 60 of the Nigerian Constitution and Senate rules, which grant the Senate disciplinary powers over its members. He maintained that there’s no subsisting court order mandating her recall, and that Akpoti-Uduaghan hasn’t fulfilled the conditions set by the court, including paying a N5 million fine and publishing a public apology.

A Test of Power

The Senate’s stance has raised questions about the institution’s commitment to upholding the law and respecting the judiciary’s decisions. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attempt to resume her legislative duties on July 22, 2025, was thwarted by security personnel, who barred her from entering the Senate chambers. The senator’s suspension has been ongoing since March 2025, sparking concerns about the impact on her constituents and the legislative process.

What’s Next?

As the standoff continues, Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to consult her legal team to determine her next course of action. The Senate’s stubborn stance has set the stage for a potentially explosive confrontation, with implications for the balance of power in Nigeria’s legislative arm. Will the Senate ultimately back down, or will Akpoti-Uduaghan be forced to seek further legal recourse? Only time will tell.

The Senate’s decision to maintain Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension has sparked a constitutional crisis, with far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s democracy. As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: the rule of law and the separation of powers will be put to the test. Will the Senate’s stance prevail, or will Akpoti-Uduaghan’s determination to return to her seat ultimately pay off? The nation watches with bated breath.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.