SENATE ADJOURNS PLENARY TILL SEPTEMBER 23

The Nigerian Senate has adjourned its plenary sessions until September 23, 2025, allowing lawmakers to focus on critical oversight functions and attend to party activities. The decision was made on Thursday, July 24, 2025, following a motion moved by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

The adjournment is not a holiday but a working recess aimed at deepening legislative performance through field engagement and assessment of executive activities. Senate committees are expected to visit Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under their purview and submit detailed reports on their activities upon resumption. This move is expected to enhance the Senate’s oversight functions and ensure that the executive arm of government is held accountable.

The Senate’s decision to adjourn its plenary sessions is a strategic move to allow lawmakers to engage with their constituents and assess the progress of government projects and policies. With the 2027 general elections fast approaching, this break will also give lawmakers an opportunity to attend to party activities and position themselves for future electoral contests.

As the Senate breaks, Nigerians will be watching to see how lawmakers utilize this period to strengthen their oversight functions and represent the interests of their constituents. The Senate’s return on September 23 will likely bring new developments and legislative initiatives that will shape the country’s future.

In a similar move, the House of Representatives has also adjourned its plenary sessions until September 23, 2025, for its annual recess. This synchronized adjournment underscores the commitment of both chambers to work together in driving Nigeria’s progress.

EXPECTATIONS FROM THE BREAK

During this break, senators are expected to engage in meaningful interactions with their constituents, listen to their concerns, and gather feedback that will inform their legislative work upon resumption. This engagement will not only enhance their understanding of the needs of their constituents but also position them to make more informed decisions.

LOOKING AHEAD

As the Senate prepares to reconvene on September 23, Nigerians are eagerly anticipating the legislative agenda that will be pursued in the coming weeks. With the country’s economy and security challenges still looming, the Senate’s next move will be crucial in determining the nation’s trajectory. Will the Senate rise to the challenge, or will the upcoming session be marked by more of the same? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.