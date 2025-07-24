Saudi Firm Applauds Jigawa’s Agricultural Innovation, Pledges Strategic Partnership

Al-Yaseen Agricultural Company says Jigawa’s tech-driven agricultural strategy is unmatched in Nigeria, as Governor Namadi pushes for full mechanization and irrigation expansion.

By Naija247news – Dutse, July 23, 2025

A Saudi Arabian agricultural conglomerate, Al-Yaseen Agricultural Company, has commended Jigawa State’s technology-driven agricultural efforts, pledging strategic collaboration to enhance mechanization and food security.

This development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr. Hamisu Gumel, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Jigawa State.

Dr. Shuaibu Abubakar, who led the Al-Yaseen delegation, made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse. He described the state’s strides in modern agriculture as “unmatched in Nigeria.”

“We have witnessed unprecedented efforts by the Jigawa Government in promoting technology-driven agriculture—an effort we have not seen replicated in any other state in Nigeria,” Dr. Abubakar said.

He added that the company interacted directly with local farmers during field visits and received positive feedback regarding the government’s support.

Partnership Offer from Al-Yaseen

Dr. Abubakar assured the governor that Al-Yaseen was ready to align with Jigawa’s mechanization drive and support its broader agricultural transformation agenda.

“We are impressed by the state’s dedication to agriculture and are prepared to partner with the government to enhance irrigation, mechanization, and productivity,” he said.

Governor Namadi Reiterates Agricultural Commitment

Governor Umar Namadi reaffirmed that his administration’s top priority is a full-scale transformation of the agricultural sector.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of Jigawa’s economy, employing between 85 to 90 per cent of our people and contributing 46 per cent to our GDP,” Namadi stated.

He emphasized the state’s readiness to leverage Al-Yaseen’s irrigation expertise to unlock vast agricultural potential. Jigawa boasts significant landmass and natural resources, making it an ideal hub for mechanized and irrigated farming.

Jigawa’s Ongoing Reforms

Governor Namadi listed several key reforms and initiatives underway, including:

• Irrigation expansion and infrastructure rehabilitation

• Distribution of improved seeds to farmers

• Agronomic training programs for farmers

• Deployment of over 1,700 extension workers

• Revamping 10 strategic dams to open up thousands of hectares of cultivable land

These reforms are part of a broader agricultural modernization blueprint aimed at ensuring food security, employment generation, and rural development across the state.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.