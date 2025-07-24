🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agribusiness

Saudi Firm Applauds Jigawa’s Agricultural Innovation, Pledges Strategic Partnership

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Al-Yaseen Agricultural Company says Jigawa’s tech-driven agricultural strategy is unmatched in Nigeria, as Governor Namadi pushes for full mechanization and irrigation expansion.

By Naija247news – Dutse, July 23, 2025

A Saudi Arabian agricultural conglomerate, Al-Yaseen Agricultural Company, has commended Jigawa State’s technology-driven agricultural efforts, pledging strategic collaboration to enhance mechanization and food security.

This development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr. Hamisu Gumel, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Jigawa State.

Dr. Shuaibu Abubakar, who led the Al-Yaseen delegation, made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse. He described the state’s strides in modern agriculture as “unmatched in Nigeria.”

“We have witnessed unprecedented efforts by the Jigawa Government in promoting technology-driven agriculture—an effort we have not seen replicated in any other state in Nigeria,” Dr. Abubakar said.

He added that the company interacted directly with local farmers during field visits and received positive feedback regarding the government’s support.

Partnership Offer from Al-Yaseen

Dr. Abubakar assured the governor that Al-Yaseen was ready to align with Jigawa’s mechanization drive and support its broader agricultural transformation agenda.

“We are impressed by the state’s dedication to agriculture and are prepared to partner with the government to enhance irrigation, mechanization, and productivity,” he said.

Governor Namadi Reiterates Agricultural Commitment

Governor Umar Namadi reaffirmed that his administration’s top priority is a full-scale transformation of the agricultural sector.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of Jigawa’s economy, employing between 85 to 90 per cent of our people and contributing 46 per cent to our GDP,” Namadi stated.

He emphasized the state’s readiness to leverage Al-Yaseen’s irrigation expertise to unlock vast agricultural potential. Jigawa boasts significant landmass and natural resources, making it an ideal hub for mechanized and irrigated farming.

Jigawa’s Ongoing Reforms

Governor Namadi listed several key reforms and initiatives underway, including:
• Irrigation expansion and infrastructure rehabilitation
• Distribution of improved seeds to farmers
• Agronomic training programs for farmers
• Deployment of over 1,700 extension workers
• Revamping 10 strategic dams to open up thousands of hectares of cultivable land

These reforms are part of a broader agricultural modernization blueprint aimed at ensuring food security, employment generation, and rural development across the state.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Fertiliser Price Hike Forces Bauchi Farmers to Abandon Maize, Rice Cultivation
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fertiliser Price Hike Forces Bauchi Farmers to Abandon Maize, Rice Cultivation

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
By NAN | Naija247news | July 23, 2025 Bauchi, Nigeria – Soaring fertiliser prices are forcing thousands of farmers in Bauchi State to abandon the cultivation of maize and rice in favor of crops that...

BOA Urges Politicians to Fund Youth Farming in Rivers State as Food Prices Soar

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
 Branch Manager says agricultural job creation through constituency funds can curb rising food inflation and youth unemployment in Port Harcourt. Port Harcourt, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — As Nigeria grapples with food inflation...

Cross River Disburses ₦250 Million to 500 Retirees to Boost Grassroots Economy

Naija247news Naija247news -
Calabar, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 — In a bold move to reposition senior citizens as active players in the state’s economic transformation, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has disbursed ₦250 million to...

Nigeria’s Rebased GDP Shows Economic Shift as Q1 2025 Growth Hits 3.13% – Finance Minister Wale Edun

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 23, 2025 – Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.13% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a significant improvement over the 2.4% recorded in Q1 2024, according to rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP)...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Fertiliser Price Hike Forces Bauchi Farmers to Abandon Maize, Rice Cultivation

Farming 0
By NAN | Naija247news | July 23, 2025 Bauchi, Nigeria – Soaring fertiliser prices are forcing thousands of farmers in Bauchi State to abandon the cultivation of maize and rice in favor of crops that...

BOA Urges Politicians to Fund Youth Farming in Rivers State as Food Prices Soar

Farming 0
 Branch Manager says agricultural job creation through constituency funds can curb rising food inflation and youth unemployment in Port Harcourt. Port Harcourt, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — As Nigeria grapples with food inflation...

Cross River Disburses ₦250 Million to 500 Retirees to Boost Grassroots Economy

SMEs/Entrepreneurship 0
Calabar, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 — In a bold move to reposition senior citizens as active players in the state’s economic transformation, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has disbursed ₦250 million to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp