Reps Indict MDAs Over Financial Infractions, Mandate EFCC, ICPC to Recover N103.8bn, $950,912

Naija247news reports that the House of Representatives has indicted several Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government over financial irregularities totaling N103.8 billion and $950,912. The lower legislative chamber has also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to commence immediate recovery of the misappropriated funds.

Naija247news gathered that the resolution followed the adoption of recommendations by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Hon. Bamidele Salam, which conducted a thorough review of the 2019 report of the Auditor-General for the Federation.

According to Naija247news, the report revealed widespread disregard for financial regulations by numerous MDAs, with several failing to account for funds or providing unsatisfactory explanations for expenditure discrepancies. The committee further disclosed that in many cases, agencies either failed to produce necessary financial documents or deliberately withheld information, leading to suspicions of mismanagement and embezzlement.

Naija247news understands that the lawmakers lamented the culture of impunity and negligence within public institutions, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and fiscal discipline across the public sector. The House urged anti-graft agencies to investigate officials responsible and ensure prosecution where applicable, in order to deter future violations.

Among the infractions cited were unauthorized expenditures, payments without vouchers, unretired advances, and failure to remit internally generated revenue (IGR) to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). In some instances, payments were made for contracts without evidence of execution.

Naija247news reports that the House also called for the suspension of allocation of funds to defaulting MDAs until full compliance with financial reporting standards is achieved. Furthermore, it recommended that accounting officers who fail to respond to audit queries be sanctioned in accordance with the Public Service Rules and the Financial Regulations Act.

The resolution, which has stirred nationwide concern, is expected to trigger a major compliance shake-up within the federal bureaucracy. Stakeholders have welcomed the move as a step towards institutional transparency and fiscal responsibility.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.