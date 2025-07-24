🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Peter Obi’s Political Gambit Raises Concerns Among Stakeholders

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, is facing mounting criticism over what many analysts describe as a risky and politically divisive strategy in the current national discourse.

Naija247news gathered that Obi’s recent statements and political posturing have drawn backlash from within and outside the Labour Party, with critics accusing him of stoking discontent and promoting a narrative that could deepen national polarization. His insistence on contesting the 2023 election results and continued engagement in electoral discourse months after the Supreme Court verdict has also reignited tensions in political circles.

According to Naija247news, some political observers argue that Obi’s reluctance to shift focus from the elections to constructive opposition politics may harm the credibility of the Labour Party and weaken broader opposition unity. His firm stance against the current administration’s policies—though welcomed by some youth and reform-minded groups—has also been interpreted by others as lacking the diplomacy expected of a national figure aspiring for future office.

Naija247news understands that senior Labour Party figures and members of the political elite are growing increasingly wary of Obi’s rhetoric, particularly as he continues to question the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other democratic institutions. Some insiders say the former governor’s approach may be inadvertently alienating potential allies and reinforcing a perception of political inflexibility.

Naija247news reports that Obi has defended his position as a commitment to justice, transparency, and electoral reforms, arguing that democracy thrives when leaders are held accountable through peaceful resistance and public advocacy. However, his critics insist that continuous contestation without strategic recalibration could backfire, both for him personally and for the party he represents.

Amid ongoing calls for national reconciliation and unity, political stakeholders warn that Obi must balance his reformist zeal with responsible leadership that reflects the complex realities of Nigeria’s multi-ethnic democracy. They advise a shift toward issue-based engagement and coalition building ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

