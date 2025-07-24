🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
PDP in Crisis as Members Abandon Party Ideals for Personal Ambition – Damagum

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has attributed the party’s lingering internal crisis and weakening national influence to members prioritizing personal ambitions over the founding ideology of the party.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day retreat for elected PDP officials in Bauchi State, Damagum lamented what he described as the erosion of the party’s core values and collective discipline, blaming it on a growing culture of self-interest and individualism among members.

Naija247news gathered that the retreat, themed “Effective Leadership and Party Discipline,” brought together PDP lawmakers and stakeholders to discuss the party’s future amid increasing political challenges.

Naija247news understands that Damagum’s comments were directed at party members who, despite benefiting from the PDP platform, have contributed to internal divisions and defections by pursuing personal political agendas at the expense of unity and long-term strategy.

According to Naija247news, Damagum warned that unless members recommit to the ideals of justice, equity, and democratic values upon which the party was founded, the PDP risks further decline. He called for collective reflection and a recommitment to strengthening internal democracy.

Naija247news reports that the retreat also served as a platform for evaluating the PDP’s performance in the last general elections and strategizing ahead of future contests. Damagum urged elected officials to demonstrate loyalty to the party and lead by example, stressing that public perception of the PDP is tied to the conduct of its representatives.

He further emphasized the need for internal reconciliation and discipline, noting that disunity and public disagreements have undermined the party’s credibility. “If we must take back power, we must first take back our values,” he stated.

Naija247news gathered that several party leaders at the event echoed Damagum’s sentiments, calling for a stronger sense of purpose, especially among younger party members who represent the future of the PDP.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

