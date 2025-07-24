PDP Founding Father Jerry Gana Urges Southern Zoning, Youth Inclusion Ahead of 2027 Presidential Race

Abuja, July 23, 2025 – Prof. Jerry Gana, one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South for the 2027 general elections in the spirit of equity, fairness, and justice. Speaking at a consultative conference held at the Nigeria Airforce Conference Center in Abuja, Gana emphasized that this approach would not only increase the party’s chances of victory but also restore the original vision of the PDP.

Gana, who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), stressed the importance of youth inclusion for the party’s growth and renewal. “We must deliberately open space for younger Nigerians—brilliant, energetic, and innovative minds—to participate actively as leaders within our party structures and as candidates at all levels in the 2027 elections,” he said.

The consultative conference, which gathered senior party leaders and elders, came amid ongoing defections, with seven federal lawmakers recently leaving the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during plenary sessions.

Party leaders, including Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu, convened to reflect soberly on the challenges and future direction of the party. Despite setbacks, they expressed hope that the PDP can regain its footing through discipline, reconciliation, and generational renewal.

Zoning and Generational Renewal

Prof. Gana emphasized the need to restore the zoning principle to ensure justice and equity. “In tune with the patriotic wisdom of our founding fathers, we urge all our leaders to support the strategy of producing our presidential candidate from the Southern states in 2027,” he said.

He further called for transparent leadership elections at the proposed national convention and underscored the importance of empowering the next generation. “Our 2027 electoral strategy must elevate young leaders with fresh ideas and proven commitment. Youth and women must be deliberately mainstreamed into the party’s core leadership structure.”

Defections and Party Resilience

Ambassador Umar Damagum sought to downplay the impact of defections, recalling that the PDP has survived similar challenges in the past. “This gathering is more than symbolic. It is a reaffirmation that the People’s Democratic Party is alive, resolute, and focused on reclaiming its rightful place in Nigeria’s political life. We will not fail. We will rise to the challenge,” he stated.

He paid tribute to the party’s founding fathers, recalling their commitment to dismantling authoritarianism and restoring democracy. Damagum acknowledged that much of the party’s struggles have been self-inflicted, urging a return to core ideological values over personal ambition to secure a bright future.

Saraki and Aliyu on Party Future

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who defected from the PDP in 2014 to form the APC, encouraged members to brace for the party’s future. “For those who had already buried this party, your presence here speaks volumes—nobody is going to bury the PDP,” he said.

Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu warned against the party’s tolerance of “nomadic politicians” whose frequent defections destabilize the PDP. He called for strict adherence to party discipline and meritocracy, stressing that the party should not just focus on winning elections but also on fostering principled politics.

Other Party Leaders’ Contributions

The meeting was attended by several senior party figures, including BoT Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Youth Leader Muhammed Sulieman, National Woman Leader Amina Bryhm, and other prominent PDP officials.

Former Anambra State Governor Jim Nwobodo, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Special Duties Taminu Turaki, and other notable personalities were also present.

PDP Will Rise Again, Says Olawepo-Hashim

Addressing the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the PDP secretariat in Abuja, chieftain Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim expressed confidence in the party’s revival. “Since 1998, the PDP has maintained a significant presence across virtually every polling unit in Nigeria. This legacy remains alive, making PDP the only credible alternative to the APC,” he stated.

Olawepo-Hashim dismissed fears about the party’s dwindling influence, stressing that its grassroots support remains intact despite defections driven by pressure and blackmail. He praised Damagum for his steady leadership during turbulent times, calling for a credible and visionary candidate in 2027 who will prioritize national security, economic revival, and social justice

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.