Over 6,000 Nigerian Youth Mapped in Landmark National Food Systems Report

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news/NAN) – In a historic move to spotlight youth involvement in the nation’s agriculture and food ecosystem, the National Food Systems Task Team in collaboration with key stakeholders has launched Nigeria’s first-ever comprehensive report mapping the contributions of more than 6,000 young Nigerians in transforming food systems.

The unveiling took place during the maiden Youth in Food Systems Convening on Wednesday in Abuja, themed “Empowering the Future: Unleashing Youth Potential for Resilient and Sustainable Food Systems Transformation in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Azeez Salawu, National Youth Lead for the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) Nigeria, described the launch as “the beginning of a new era defined by youth-led transformation of our food systems.”

“This report is a blueprint for action, a compass for investment, and a call for systems-level reform,” he said. “It’s not just a document—it’s a platform to convene voices, spotlight success, reward excellence, and ignite bold partnerships.”

Salawu emphasized that this marks Nigeria’s first large-scale effort to document how young people are shaping the agricultural landscape—from production and policy to innovation and investment. He revealed that over 50% of youth surveyed run agribusiness ventures, yet they face major hurdles such as limited access to land, financing, storage, and markets.

He added that many of these young leaders are pioneering innovations in climate-smart farming, agri-tech, processing, and digital marketplaces, showcasing the untapped potential of the Nigerian youth demographic.

“This report is not staying within these four walls,” Salawu stated. “Next week, it will be showcased at the UNFSS Stocktaking Moment in Ethiopia. This is Nigeria demonstrating commitment to youth empowerment—through evidence, not rhetoric.”

Also speaking, Dr. Sanjo Faniran, National Convenor of UNFSS Nigeria, highlighted the demographic importance of youth who make up over 60% of Nigeria’s population, stressing:

“Unlocking youth potential is a national imperative. This report positions youth not as beneficiaries but as trailblazers—producers, marketers, innovators, researchers, and change agents.”

According to Faniran, the report provides critical baseline data that will guide Nigeria’s strategy toward the upcoming UNFSS+4 process and other development frameworks.

Mr. Adekunle Adeoye, Youth Representative on the National Task Team, presented the report, which studied Nigerians aged 15 to 45 across various points of the agricultural value chain. The mapping exercise, he explained, was designed to:

Document youth-led innovations,

Analyze structural barriers to participation,

Offer data-driven policy recommendations.

“Despite the proliferation of national programs for youth in agriculture, there’s been little empirical data. This report bridges that gap,” Adeoye said. “Now is the time to design interventions that reflect the real diversity of agribusiness models and scale proven youth-led solutions.”

The report concludes with a call for public and private sector collaboration to boost investment in youth agribusiness, strengthen agricultural education, and expand access to technology, land, and finance.

