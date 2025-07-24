🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaAgribusiness

Over 6,000 Nigerian Youth Mapped in Landmark National Food Systems Report

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news/NAN) – In a historic move to spotlight youth involvement in the nation’s agriculture and food ecosystem, the National Food Systems Task Team in collaboration with key stakeholders has launched Nigeria’s first-ever comprehensive report mapping the contributions of more than 6,000 young Nigerians in transforming food systems.

The unveiling took place during the maiden Youth in Food Systems Convening on Wednesday in Abuja, themed “Empowering the Future: Unleashing Youth Potential for Resilient and Sustainable Food Systems Transformation in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Azeez Salawu, National Youth Lead for the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) Nigeria, described the launch as “the beginning of a new era defined by youth-led transformation of our food systems.”

“This report is a blueprint for action, a compass for investment, and a call for systems-level reform,” he said. “It’s not just a document—it’s a platform to convene voices, spotlight success, reward excellence, and ignite bold partnerships.”

Salawu emphasized that this marks Nigeria’s first large-scale effort to document how young people are shaping the agricultural landscape—from production and policy to innovation and investment. He revealed that over 50% of youth surveyed run agribusiness ventures, yet they face major hurdles such as limited access to land, financing, storage, and markets.

He added that many of these young leaders are pioneering innovations in climate-smart farming, agri-tech, processing, and digital marketplaces, showcasing the untapped potential of the Nigerian youth demographic.

“This report is not staying within these four walls,” Salawu stated. “Next week, it will be showcased at the UNFSS Stocktaking Moment in Ethiopia. This is Nigeria demonstrating commitment to youth empowerment—through evidence, not rhetoric.”

Also speaking, Dr. Sanjo Faniran, National Convenor of UNFSS Nigeria, highlighted the demographic importance of youth who make up over 60% of Nigeria’s population, stressing:

“Unlocking youth potential is a national imperative. This report positions youth not as beneficiaries but as trailblazers—producers, marketers, innovators, researchers, and change agents.”

According to Faniran, the report provides critical baseline data that will guide Nigeria’s strategy toward the upcoming UNFSS+4 process and other development frameworks.

Mr. Adekunle Adeoye, Youth Representative on the National Task Team, presented the report, which studied Nigerians aged 15 to 45 across various points of the agricultural value chain. The mapping exercise, he explained, was designed to:

  • Document youth-led innovations,

  • Analyze structural barriers to participation,

  • Offer data-driven policy recommendations.

“Despite the proliferation of national programs for youth in agriculture, there’s been little empirical data. This report bridges that gap,” Adeoye said. “Now is the time to design interventions that reflect the real diversity of agribusiness models and scale proven youth-led solutions.”

The report concludes with a call for public and private sector collaboration to boost investment in youth agribusiness, strengthen agricultural education, and expand access to technology, land, and finance.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Lagos Farmers Hail N500 Billion Offtake Fund as Sanwo-Olu Launches ‘Produce for Lagos’ Initiative
Next article
NESREA to Producers: Make Your Products Recyclable or Reusable — Nigeria’s Green Policy Tightens
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Launches ‘Power of Diversity’ Project to Promote Neglected Crops, Build Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Naija247news Naija247news -
📍Ibadan, Nigeria — July 23, 2025 By Naija247news Reporter In a major stride toward food security and climate resilience, Nigeria on Wednesday inaugurated the Power of Diversity Funding Facility (PDFF)—a five-year, multi-stakeholder agricultural initiative aimed...

NESREA to Producers: Make Your Products Recyclable or Reusable — Nigeria’s Green Policy Tightens

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has re-emphasized its directive mandating Nigerian producers to adopt sustainable product design practices in line with the country’s push for...

Lagos Farmers Hail N500 Billion Offtake Fund as Sanwo-Olu Launches ‘Produce for Lagos’ Initiative

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Farmers say the scheme will reduce post-harvest losses, guarantee stable markets, and drive youth participation in agriculture Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 | Naija247news – Farmers’ associations across Lagos State have lauded the government’s...

Tinubu Meets APC Governors Ahead of Crucial NEC Meeting, Party Leadership in Focus

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the umbrella of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Launches ‘Power of Diversity’ Project to Promote Neglected Crops, Build Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Agribusiness 0
📍Ibadan, Nigeria — July 23, 2025 By Naija247news Reporter In a major stride toward food security and climate resilience, Nigeria on Wednesday inaugurated the Power of Diversity Funding Facility (PDFF)—a five-year, multi-stakeholder agricultural initiative aimed...

NESREA to Producers: Make Your Products Recyclable or Reusable — Nigeria’s Green Policy Tightens

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has re-emphasized its directive mandating Nigerian producers to adopt sustainable product design practices in line with the country’s push for...

Lagos Farmers Hail N500 Billion Offtake Fund as Sanwo-Olu Launches ‘Produce for Lagos’ Initiative

Farming 0
Farmers say the scheme will reduce post-harvest losses, guarantee stable markets, and drive youth participation in agriculture Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 | Naija247news – Farmers’ associations across Lagos State have lauded the government’s...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp