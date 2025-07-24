NORTHERN MUSLIM FORUM THROWS WEIGHT BEHIND DARIYE FOR APC CHAIRMANSHIP

24, July 2025/Naija 247 news

A Northern Muslim Forum has thrown its weight behind Senator Joshua Dariye for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship position, citing his leadership skills and experience.

Forum’s Endorsement

The forum, which comprises prominent Muslim leaders from the North, expressed confidence in Dariye’s ability to lead the APC to victory in future elections. According to the group’s spokesperson, Senator Dariye’s track record of leadership and dedication to the party’s ideals make him an excellent fit for the role.

A Boost to Dariye’s Bid

The forum’s endorsement is seen as a boost to Dariye’s bid, as the APC is set to hold its national convention and elect new leadership. The group’s support is expected to carry significant weight, given the importance of the Northern region in Nigerian politics.

Mobilization Strategy

The forum’s leaders met with Senator Dariye to convey their support and discuss strategies for his successful emergence as the APC National Chairman. They pledged to mobilize support for him across the North and other parts of the country.

Dariye’s Reaction

Reacting to the endorsement, Senator Dariye expressed gratitude to the Northern Muslim Forum for their support. He promised to work tirelessly to strengthen the APC and ensure its victory in future elections, if elected as the party’s National Chairman.

Implications for APC

The endorsement of Senator Dariye by the Northern Muslim Forum is likely to heat up the contest for the APC National Chairmanship position. Other aspirants are expected to intensify their campaigns, as the party’s national convention draws near.

The Northern Muslim Forum’s backing of Senator Dariye’s bid for the APC chairmanship slot is a significant development in the party’s internal politics. With the APC set to hold its national convention, the group’s support could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the chairmanship election.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.