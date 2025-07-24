Northcentral Zone Poised to Secure APC National Chairmanship as NEC Meeting Looms

Abuja, July 24, 2025 – The Northcentral geopolitical zone, which has been vocally agitating for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to see its demand fulfilled following the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for today.

Under the APC’s zoning arrangement, the chairmanship position was allocated to the Northcentral zone and previously held by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who successfully led the party to victory in the 2023 presidential election. After Senator Adamu’s resignation in August 2023, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje of the Northwest took over the position. However, with Ganduje’s exit on health grounds on June 27, the Northcentral zone intensified its agitation for the chairmanship.

Sources reveal that party organs have held a series of meetings since Tuesday, and it is believed that an agreement to appoint a new chairman from the Northcentral zone has been reached. A minister is reportedly at the forefront of the shortlist, with Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, emerging as a leading candidate. Prof. Yilwatda, an engineer and academic, was the APC governorship candidate in Plateau State during the 2023 elections and served as the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State from 2017 to 2021.

In a related development, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, speaking after a meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shed light on the agenda for today’s NEC meeting. Uzodimma said the meeting would be brief and primarily focused on appointing the National Chairman.

He clarified that the party had only officially announced the NEC meeting and not a caucus meeting, which traditionally precedes NEC sessions. “From all indications, tomorrow’s (today’s) meeting will be a very brief one that will centre on the appointment of National Chairman,” Uzodimma said.

Uzodimma further noted that the NEC might delegate powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) concerning the ratification of congress schedules, standing committees, and an update on the party’s e-registration across all 36 states.

Speaking on the earlier meeting with President Tinubu, Uzodimma described it as a “convivial discussion” focused on repositioning the party and deepening grassroots support at all levels, from local governments to the national stage. When asked about the likelihood of a consensus on the new chairman’s appointment, the governor remained non-committal, stating, “It is a NEC meeting; we cannot say what the outcome will be. When you come there tomorrow (today), you will see it.”

National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka confirmed in a statement that the NEC meeting venue had been shifted from the APC Secretariat to Aso Villa, with proceedings slated to begin at 10 a.m.

Ahead of the NEC meeting, a series of consultations took place involving APC governors, state chairmen, and members of the NWC. The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), led by Uzodimma, convened 22 governors along with the deputy governors of Katsina and Akwa Ibom states. Notable attendees included the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRasak AbdulRahman (Kwara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and several others from across the country.

With these developments, the stage is set for the Northcentral zone to finally reclaim the APC national chairmanship, a position many believe is critical to maintaining the party’s internal balance and unity ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.