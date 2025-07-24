🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosNSE Closing Bell

Nigerian Stocks Add N406 Billion as ASI Climbs to 133,200 – Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, Guinness Lead Gainers

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk | Lagos, July 24, 2025

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish momentum on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with investors gaining N406 billion in market value, buoyed by strong demand in medium and large-cap stocks.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 642.57 points or 0.48%, closing at 133,200.00 from the previous 132,557.43, while the market capitalisation rose to N84.262 trillion, up from N83.856 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers and Market Movers

The rally was fueled by robust buying interest in Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, RT Briscoe, Guinness Nigeria, and over 40 other equities.

  • Academy Press led the gainers’ chart, advancing 10% to close at N8.47 per share.

  • FTN Cocoa Processors followed closely with a 10% gain to N6.60 per share.

  • Sovereign Trust Insurance also appreciated 10%, finishing at N1.43, while RT Briscoe jumped 9.97% to N3.75.

  • Guinness Nigeria soared 9.97% to N106.45, signaling renewed investor interest in consumer goods.

Losers: ABC Transport, John Holt Among Decliners

On the losing end, ABC Transport fell by 10% to N4.59, while John Holt also declined 10% to N8.10. Union Dicon Salt dropped to N9.00, and Industrial and Medical Gases slid 9.89% to N38.25.

Volume and Value Surge

Market activity spiked as investors exchanged 818.39 million shares worth N22.67 billion in 22,955 deals, up from 681.24 million shares valued at N17.02 billion in 26,931 deals on Wednesday.

Top traded stocks:

  • Ja Paul Gold led the volume chart with 83.79 million shares worth N231.76 million.

  • United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 73.09 million shares valued at N3.41 billion.

  • Access Corporation transacted 65 million shares at N1.85 billion, while Consolidated Hallmark Holdingsand Nigerian Breweries also saw notable interest.

The positive sentiment in the equities market reflects investor confidence amid strong Q2 corporate earnings expectations and sector rotation strategies.

Quick Summary

  • Market Cap: Up N406 billion to N84.262 trillion

  • ASI: Rose 642.57 points to 133,200.00

  • Top Gainers: Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, RT Briscoe, Guinness Nigeria

  • Top Losers: ABC Transport, John Holt, Union Dicon Salt

  • Market Breadth: 46 gainers, 33 losers

  • Total Deals: 22,955 trades, worth N22.67 billion

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
New NBCC President Abimbola Olashore Vows to Deepen Nigeria-UK Trade Relations
Next article
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Local Manufacturing During Strategic Visit to MAN Headquarters
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC Withdraws Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko, Group Reaffirms His Integrity

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 — In a significant development, Honeywell Group has announced the formal withdrawal of legal proceedings instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against its Chairman, Dr. Oba...

Access Holdings Drives Pan-African Blood Donation Campaign to Combat Sickle Cell Crisis

Press Release Press Release -
Lagos, July 24, 2025 – In commemoration of World Blood Donor Day and World Sickle Cell Day 2025, Access Holdings Plc, one of Africa’s foremost financial services groups, has successfully led a continent-wide blood donation...

Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Local Manufacturing During Strategic Visit to MAN Headquarters

Press Release Press Release -
Lagos, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 – In a strong show of partnership and support for Nigeria’s industrial sector, Unilever Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its dedication to local manufacturing during a courtesy visit to the...

New NBCC President Abimbola Olashore Vows to Deepen Nigeria-UK Trade Relations

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
LAGOS, Nigeria | July 24, 2025 — The newly elected President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Mr. Abimbola Olashore, has pledged to strengthen trade and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

EFCC Withdraws Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko, Group Reaffirms His Integrity

Lagos 0
Lagos, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 — In a significant development, Honeywell Group has announced the formal withdrawal of legal proceedings instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against its Chairman, Dr. Oba...

Access Holdings Drives Pan-African Blood Donation Campaign to Combat Sickle Cell Crisis

Business News 0
Lagos, July 24, 2025 – In commemoration of World Blood Donor Day and World Sickle Cell Day 2025, Access Holdings Plc, one of Africa’s foremost financial services groups, has successfully led a continent-wide blood donation...

Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Local Manufacturing During Strategic Visit to MAN Headquarters

Business News 0
Lagos, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 – In a strong show of partnership and support for Nigeria’s industrial sector, Unilever Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its dedication to local manufacturing during a courtesy visit to the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp