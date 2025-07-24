Nigerian Stocks Add N406 Billion as ASI Climbs to 133,200 – Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, Guinness Lead Gainers

By Naija247news Business Desk | Lagos, July 24, 2025

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish momentum on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with investors gaining N406 billion in market value, buoyed by strong demand in medium and large-cap stocks.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 642.57 points or 0.48%, closing at 133,200.00 from the previous 132,557.43, while the market capitalisation rose to N84.262 trillion, up from N83.856 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers and Market Movers

The rally was fueled by robust buying interest in Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, RT Briscoe, Guinness Nigeria, and over 40 other equities.

Academy Press led the gainers’ chart, advancing 10% to close at N8.47 per share .

FTN Cocoa Processors followed closely with a 10% gain to N6.60 per share .

Sovereign Trust Insurance also appreciated 10%, finishing at N1.43 , while RT Briscoe jumped 9.97% to N3.75 .

Guinness Nigeria soared 9.97% to N106.45, signaling renewed investor interest in consumer goods.

Losers: ABC Transport, John Holt Among Decliners

On the losing end, ABC Transport fell by 10% to N4.59, while John Holt also declined 10% to N8.10. Union Dicon Salt dropped to N9.00, and Industrial and Medical Gases slid 9.89% to N38.25.

Volume and Value Surge

Market activity spiked as investors exchanged 818.39 million shares worth N22.67 billion in 22,955 deals, up from 681.24 million shares valued at N17.02 billion in 26,931 deals on Wednesday.

Top traded stocks:

Ja Paul Gold led the volume chart with 83.79 million shares worth N231.76 million .

United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with 73.09 million shares valued at N3.41 billion .

Access Corporation transacted 65 million shares at N1.85 billion, while Consolidated Hallmark Holdingsand Nigerian Breweries also saw notable interest.

The positive sentiment in the equities market reflects investor confidence amid strong Q2 corporate earnings expectations and sector rotation strategies.

Quick Summary

Market Cap : Up N406 billion to N84.262 trillion

ASI : Rose 642.57 points to 133,200.00

Top Gainers : Academy Press, FTN Cocoa, RT Briscoe, Guinness Nigeria

Top Losers : ABC Transport, John Holt, Union Dicon Salt

Market Breadth : 46 gainers, 33 losers

Total Deals: 22,955 trades, worth N22.67 billion

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.