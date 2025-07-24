Nigeria Plans Oil Output Surge Through Condensate Play, As Tinubu’s Reforms Unlock New Energy Pathway

By Naija247news Energy Desk

Vienna/Abuja | July 23, 2025

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has revealed that the country is eyeing a major production boost by tapping into its vast condensate resources, a strategic move designed to sidestep OPEC quotas while feeding a growing domestic refining base.

In an exclusive interview with Platts, a unit of S&P Global Commodity Insights, on the sidelines of the OPEC Ministerial Conference in Vienna, Lokpobiri said Nigeria is now producing about 1.8 million barrels per day (b/d), including 300,000 b/d of condensates — a light hydrocarbon liquid extracted from natural gas, typically with an API gravity between 45 and 70 degrees.

No OPEC Violation—Just Condensates

Lokpobiri stressed that Nigeria remains a “responsible member of OPEC” and has no plans to violate its assigned crude production quota. However, he clarified that future output increases will come not from crude, but from condensates, which are exempt from OPEC’s quota system.

“We don’t want to flout the OPEC quota. We also have an obligation to use our condensates to meet our local demand,” Lokpobiri stated.

This nuanced classification plays directly into Nigeria’s long-standing energy diplomacy. In 2020, Nigeria was embroiled in an internal OPEC dispute over whether the Agbami stream, produced by Chevron and seen by the market as crude, should instead be classified as a condensate. While Nigeria insisted it was condensate, Platts and other secondary sources included Agbami in crude counts—raising Nigeria’s official OPEC output numbers.

From Subsidies to Sovereignty: Tinubu’s Oil Policy Shift

According to Lokpobiri, President Bola Tinubu’s energy sector reforms — including the controversial fuel subsidy removal, regulatory realignment, and new investment incentives — are already yielding results.

“We’ve moved from eight rigs to 44. Capital is coming back. Investors now see a stable legal framework and competitive fiscal regime,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria had been subsidizing its neighbors, including Benin, Chad, and Niger, through fuel smuggling networks enabled by low domestic petrol prices. “Removing the subsidy triggered protests in those countries,” he added.

Condensate: A Lower Risk, Higher Return Play

Energy analysts suggest that Nigeria’s condensate-heavy offshore fields — like Akpo, Usan, and Egina, all operated by TotalEnergies — are more insulated from onshore issues like sabotage and theft, which have historically stunted crude production.

“The upside is on condensates,” said Ikemesit Effiong, Partner at SBM Intelligence. “Offshore fields are more consistent, and TotalEnergies appears aligned with government strategy.”

Effiong, however, warned that crude output is also likely to rise as old wells are re-entered and new deepwater assets come online, further complicating OPEC quota monitoring.

Refining Renaissance: From Dangote to Warri

On the downstream side, Lokpobiri said Nigeria’s refining landscape is undergoing a transformation. The launch of **Africa’s largest refinery — the 650,000 b/d Dangote facility — alongside new modular plants and planned NNPC mega-refineries in Warri (220,000 b/d) and Port Harcourt (200,000 b/d), plus BUA’s 200,000 b/d refinery, will push local processing capacity over 1 million b/d.

While Dangote has faced challenges sourcing domestic crude — forcing him to procure oil from abroad — the minister attributed this to pre-existing supply contracts tied to project financing.

“Dangote’s demand will be fully met—once we raise our production,” Lokpobiri affirmed. “It makes economic sense to blend Nigerian crudes with other sweet grades in the meantime.”

IOC Exit Spurs Indigenous Growth

Crucially, the minister revealed that international oil companies (IOCs), including Shell and ExxonMobil, are finalizing divestments to local operators like Seplat, Renaissance, and Oando, freeing them to focus on deepwater projects.

“The indigenous players have increased output and know how to manage local dynamics,” he said. “Over 1,000 wells were shut during divestment. Reopening them is a short-term fix. Deepwater is the long-term play.”

The shift aligns with Nigeria’s strategy to grow domestic capacity, bolster energy security, and reposition itself as a net exporter of petroleum products.

Naija247news Energy Insight: Nigeria’s Smart Dance Around OPEC Quotas

Nigeria’s strategy to grow condensate output while maintaining OPEC compliance reflects a shrewd energy policy pivot under Tinubu. With refining demand rising, and $25 billion worth of fuel import bills to eliminate, the condensate play is not just semantics—it’s survival economics. But challenges remain: regulatory trust, crude theft control, and ensuring that growing production actually translates into cheaper, cleaner, and consistent fuel for Nigerians.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.