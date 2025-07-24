Nigeria Launches ‘Power of Diversity’ Project to Promote Neglected Crops, Build Climate-Resilient Agriculture

📍Ibadan, Nigeria — July 23, 2025

By Naija247news Reporter

In a major stride toward food security and climate resilience, Nigeria on Wednesday inaugurated the Power of Diversity Funding Facility (PDFF)—a five-year, multi-stakeholder agricultural initiative aimed at promoting neglected yet valuable “opportunity crops” across the nation.

The launch event was held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan and saw active participation from researchers, breeders, academics, and policy leaders. The initiative is jointly spearheaded by the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), Crop Trust, and Alliance Bioversity & CIAT, with funding from the governments of Germany and Ireland

“Genetic Diversity is the Foundation of Our Agricultural Future” — NACGRAB

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Anthony Okere, Director of NACGRAB, emphasized the strategic importance of conserving and promoting Nigeria’s rich plant genetic resources.

“Genetic diversity is the foundation of Nigeria’s agricultural future,” he said, stressing that the Power of Diversity project symbolizes a renewed commitment to building a sustainable and climate-smart food system through research collaboration and resource optimization.

Crop Trust: A Global Push for Local Food Solutions

Nico Willems-Possen, Project Coordinator at Crop Trust, explained that PDFF was born out of a global concern for the underutilization of resilient crops that can thrive in marginal conditions and improve nutrition.

“This initiative is focused on opportunity crops—often overlooked in mainstream agriculture but critical for food security, climate adaptation, and local economies,” he noted.

He added that the PDFF would not only support conservation and consumer awareness but also work directly with gene banks to preserve the genetic traits of these crops for future generations.

Federal Ministry of Agriculture Backs the Initiative

In a show of federal support, Nuhu Adamu Kilishi, Director of the Nutrition and Food Safety Department at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, called the project “timely and strategic,” aligning with Nigeria’s broader goals for food security and agricultural resilience.

“We already have over 50 viable crops in Nigeria, and 38 crop value chains under development,” Kilishi stated, adding that the ministry is committed to expanding the PDFF beyond its initial pilot crops.

Millet, Sorghum, and Other Climate Heroes

Highlighting one of the crops in focus, Mariam Aba Daud of the Lake Chad Research Institute pointed to millet as a high-potential, climate-resilient crop suited for arid and vulnerable regions like the Lake Chad basin.

“Millet offers real hope for sustainable farming in regions hard-hit by climate change,” she said, urging the Nigerian government to replicate the PDFF model for other opportunity crops.

A Call for Nigerian Investment in Agricultural Innovation

Rounding off the event, Dr. Sunday Aladele, Research Director at NACGRAB, urged the Nigerian government to take a cue from international partners by allocating funding toward strategic agricultural innovation.

“Nigeria is blessed with numerous nutrient-rich but underutilized crops. If we invest in them, we can not only improve nutrition but also reduce dependency on imports,” he said.

About the PDFF

The Power of Diversity Funding Facility (PDFF) is a collaborative platform designed to:

Promote opportunity crops with high nutritional and economic value.

Strengthen climate resilience in agriculture.

Encourage data-driven crop selection and genetic preservation .

Build local and international partnerships to drive innovation in food systems.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.