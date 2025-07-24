New Tax Acts to Reshape Nigeria’s N70 Trillion Economy Starting January 2026

LAGOS, July 23, 2025 – Nigeria’s economy displayed remarkable resilience in 2024, achieving a GDP growth rate of 3.4%, a notable increase from 2.7% the previous year. This growth was driven largely by the services sector, which maintained strong momentum and underpinned overall economic expansion. As the Federal Government rolls out an ambitious tax reform programme in 2025, analysts believe the country is entering a pivotal phase that could redefine fiscal governance and unlock investment across key sectors.

Despite structural headwinds, optimism prevails. The services sector remained the largest contributor to GDP, accounting for 57.4% of total output, with standout performance in financial services and ICT. The oil and gas sector, while only posting a modest 1.48% growth in Q4 2024 due to a high 2023 base, still played a critical role in the economy, contributing 4.6% to real GDP and generating over 80% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings. Crude oil production averaged 1.54 million barrels per day, supported by the stabilizing influence of fiscal policy and infrastructure developments, including the operational launch of the Dangote Refinery.

Looking ahead, PwC projects that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.3% in 2025. This forecast is based on the expectation of sustained reforms, recovery in the oil sector, and improved macroeconomic stability. However, experts caution that such projections are contingent upon meaningful infrastructure investments, consistent policy implementation, and targeted interventions in agriculture and manufacturing.

Tax Reform Takes Center Stage

At the heart of Nigeria’s economic restructuring are four major tax legislations introduced as part of the 2025 Tax Reform Agenda. These include the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTA), the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSEA), the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, and the Nigeria Tax Act. Although the official gazettes have yet to be published, implementation is anticipated to begin no earlier than January 1, 2026.

These Acts represent a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s fiscal architecture, aimed at widening the tax base, improving revenue collection, and aligning the country’s framework with international best practices.

Sectoral Transformations Across the Economy

In the oil, gas, and mining sectors, the reforms repeal outdated laws such as the Petroleum Profits Tax Act, replacing them with more unified frameworks. Infrastructure initiatives, such as the AKK pipeline, continue to drive gas production, which has now reached 4.6 billion cubic feet per day. Regulatory clarity and the creation of a Solid Minerals Corporation are expected to attract fresh capital into mining, aiding Nigeria’s diversification agenda.

For digital platforms and non-resident companies, the reforms significantly strengthen Nigeria’s ability to tax offshore service providers under the Significant Economic Presence (SEP) rule. These entities must now assess how their global operations intersect with Nigerian tax liabilities, signaling a new phase of cross-border fiscal accountability.

The ICT sector, despite a deceleration in annual growth from 6.3% to 5.9% in Q4 2024, expanded its GDP share to 17.2%. A newly introduced 4% Development Levy replaces various overlapping taxes in the sector. While this may introduce short-term cost pressures, it is also expected to streamline operations and foster innovation. Adjustments to capital allowances and new digital tax policies underscore the sector’s growing strategic importance.

In manufacturing, real GDP contribution slightly declined to 8.1%, challenged by high production costs and forex scarcity. Under the NTA, the redefinition of what qualifies as a “Nigerian company” may affect multinational firms operating in the country. Coupled with new Development Levy obligations and stricter Controlled Foreign Company (CFC) regulations, the compliance burden for manufacturers is set to rise.

The financial sector experienced a significant boost, increasing its GDP share to 6.1% in Q4 2024, thanks in large part to the rapid growth of fintech and mobile banking. The NTA and NTAA introduce more rigorous compliance and reporting standards for financial institutions, prompting the sector to recalibrate its fiscal strategies and operational frameworks.

Individuals, SMEs, and family-run businesses are also under greater scrutiny. With over 8,200 High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) in Nigeria, the reforms introduce global income taxation, mandatory offshore asset disclosures, and stricter tests for tax residency. For SMEs, the expansion of the tax base means increased obligations, even as questions remain about access to incentives and support.

Incentives and Zones: A Strategic Reset

Nigeria is also recalibrating its approach to tax incentives. The Pioneer Status Incentive is being replaced by the Economic Development Tax Incentive (EDTI), which focuses on sectors deemed nationally strategic. Reforms to the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) aim to strengthen oversight, although foundational incentives for Free Zone Enterprises (FZEs) remain in place. These moves are designed to sustain the momentum behind non-oil exports, which hit ₦36.6 trillion in Q4 2024—a year-on-year increase of 68.3%.

Public Sector Accountability and Enforcement

Under the new tax framework, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Local Government Areas (LGAs), will be held to the same governance standards as private companies. LGAs are now required to establish independent Revenue Committees, while the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has been empowered with broader collection mandates and an expanded funding base.

To enforce compliance, a stricter penalty regime is being introduced. Failure to register for tax now attracts a fine of ₦50,000 in the first month. Delays in remitting deductions may result in imprisonment, and certain sectors—such as oil and gas—face penalties of up to ₦10 million. Interest on unpaid taxes will be linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for foreign currency obligations, plus a variable spread.

A Turning Point in Nigeria’s Fiscal Evolution

As Nigeria approaches the implementation of its most sweeping tax reforms in decades, both the public and private sectors face a period of adjustment. The emphasis on transparency, enforcement, and compliance signals a shift toward a more structured fiscal environment. While short-term disruptions are expected, the long-term outlook remains optimistic—anchored by clearer rules, a broader tax base, and the potential for more inclusive and diversified economic growth.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.