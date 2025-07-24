🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Bilateral TiesLagos

New NBCC President Abimbola Olashore Vows to Deepen Nigeria-UK Trade Relations

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria | July 24, 2025 — The newly elected President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Mr. Abimbola Olashore, has pledged to strengthen trade and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom as he assumes leadership as the chamber’s 19th president.

Speaking at the NBCC Annual General Meeting held Thursday in Lagos, Olashore emphasized that trade growth and mutual investment would be central to his administration’s mandate.

According to data from the chamber, trade volume between Nigeria and the UK reached £7.2 billion in Q4 2024, underscoring the importance of strategic collaboration between both nations.

“My presidency is a call to duty,” Olashore said. “Trade remains the heartbeat of our mission, and I intend to expand our membership base by ensuring that the British end of the chamber is fully re-engaged and adequately represented.”

He added that his vision for the NBCC includes revamping member engagement, with a renewed focus on delivering tangible benefits that position the chamber as the “first port of call in trade matters.”

Olashore also restated the NBCC’s commitment to advocating for the interests of the Nigerian-British business community and acting as a catalyst for policy dialogue between both governments.

NBCC Women and Youth Centre: A Legacy of Inclusive Empowerment

The outgoing NBCC President, Mr. Ray Atelly, used the occasion to highlight key achievements during his tenure, including the successful launch and scale-up of the NBCC-Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Centre (WYEDC).

“WYEDC has become a true engine of transformation,” Atelly said, noting that the centre aims to empower over 500 beneficiaries by the end of 2025 through vocational training, digital enterprise programs, and mobile outreach to rural areas.

He described the initiative as a cornerstone of sustainable economic inclusion, helping to unlock innovation and resilience among Nigerian women and youth.

Atelly also reflected on his administration’s efforts to strengthen trade diplomacy, citing expanded missions and cultural exchanges aimed at elevating Nigeria’s international trade profile.

“We did not merely observe trade — we facilitated it. We empowered communities, reimagined collaboration, and laid the groundwork for a more inclusive chamber,” he said.

As the leadership baton changes hands, both outgoing and incoming presidents echoed a shared belief: that the NBCC must remain a bridge between two economies, and a voice of progress for generations to come.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

