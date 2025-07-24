NESREA to Producers: Make Your Products Recyclable or Reusable — Nigeria’s Green Policy Tightens

Abuja, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has re-emphasized its directive mandating Nigerian producers to adopt sustainable product design practices in line with the country’s push for a circular economy.

According to the agency, under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme, all producers must ensure that their products and packaging are recyclable, reusable, or biodegradable — a move that places responsibility for waste management squarely on the shoulders of manufacturers.

This directive was highlighted during “NESREA Half Hour,” an environmental education radio program co-produced with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and aired on National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM in Abuja. The Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, who was represented by Mr. Chukwudi Nwabuisiaku, Assistant Director of Plastics at NESREA, explained the shift toward product lifecycle responsibility.

“If you are producing anything, think of the end-of-life of that product — its take-back potential and what else it can be used for,” Barikor said. “The responsibility of the producer does not end at the point of sale; it is extended to post-consumer stage.”

Circular Economy in Action

The circular economy model being enforced ensures that both products and packaging are designed to last longer, and that at the end of their use, they can be recycled, reused, repurposed, or upcycled. This is in contrast to the traditional linear model of “take, make, dispose.”

NESREA confirmed that the EPR program is already active in sectors such as:

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Batteries

Tyres

All producers in these sectors are now required to register with recognized Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) that help implement recycling and recovery strategies on behalf of the companies.

Technology Partnerships and Incentives for Waste Pickers

In a strategic move to digitize and formalize Nigeria’s downstream recycling ecosystem, NESREA announced a partnership with a Fintech company to streamline waste data collection and support for informal waste workers.

“We are ensuring that waste pickers and collectors are not left behind. They will be trained, integrated, and incentivised through the PROs,” Barikor said.

This marks a significant development in Nigeria’s environmental regulation, as the nation tackles issues of plastic pollution, urban waste overflow, and ecosystem degradation head-on.

As climate change and sustainability remain at the forefront of global policy, NESREA’s action signals Nigeria’s renewed commitment to environmental stewardship and circular economic principles, ensuring producers are part of the long-term solution.

(NAN | www.nannews.ng)

