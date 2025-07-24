NCAA Warns International Airlines: Declare Currency Over $10,000 or Face Sanctions

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with currency declaration rules for arriving passengers or face sanctions. This directive aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to bolster its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework in line with global standards.

According to Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, airlines must make in-flight or pre-landing announcements informing passengers of their legal obligation to declare any currency or bearer negotiable instruments exceeding $10,000 (or equivalent). Airlines are also required to distribute currency declaration forms onboard for completion before landing.

NCAA has received reports that some carriers have yet to fully comply. The authority emphasized that cooperation from international airlines is vital to support Nigeria’s financial security goals. NCAA will monitor compliance closely and impose sanctions on non-compliant airlines.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.