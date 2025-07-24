Moody’s Affirms ETl’s B3 Ratings, Shifts Outlook to Stable as Group Assets Hit $28.9 Billion and Dividends Surge 22%

Got it! Here’s a rewrite of the Ecobank Moody’s story in the narrative, flowing style you prefer — no bullets or lists, just a polished editorial report like your Dangote example:

Moody’s Affirms Ecobank’s Credit Ratings, Upgrades Outlook to Stable on Improved Financial Resilience

Moody’s Investors Service has reaffirmed Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s (ETI) B3/Not Prime long- and short-term issuer ratings, as well as its B3 senior unsecured debt rating. Alongside this, the credit rating agency maintained ETI’s b2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and b1 Adjusted BCA, while upgrading the outlook on the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings from negative to stable.

The upgrade in outlook reflects the group’s resilient financial performance, underscored by steadily improving profitability and strengthened capital structure. Ecobank operates a vast network across 38 countries, predominantly in Africa, with total assets valued at US$28.9 billion as of March 2025. Moody’s highlighted that higher dividends flowing upstream to the parent company have reduced the group’s refinancing risks and double leverage, a key liquidity metric.

In recent years, ETI has enhanced its financial stability by increasing dividends from its subsidiaries, with 22 dividend-paying entities contributing to ETI in 2024 compared to just 14 in 2021. This improved cash flow has enabled the holding company to reduce its double leverage ratio to 168 percent by the end of 2024, down from 173 percent the previous year.

Moody’s also cited the successful refinancing of short-term liabilities with longer-dated debt as a significant factor in its outlook revision. In October 2024, Ecobank issued US$400 million in senior unsecured notes, followed by a US$125 million tap increase in May 2025, both maturing in October 2029. These moves demonstrate strong market access and confidence in the group’s creditworthiness.

The rating agency noted that Ecobank Nigeria’s ongoing recapitalization process is expected to conclude by the end of 2025 without materially affecting the group’s financial fundamentals. In May 2025, shareholders approved a plan to raise US$250 million in Additional Tier 1 capital, with a portion anticipated to support Ecobank Nigeria during the third quarter of the year.

Moody’s acknowledged the Nigerian subsidiary’s efforts to manage its debt profile, highlighting the recent tender offer of US$150 million of its February 2026 notes and the removal of restrictive covenants that previously risked triggering cross-defaults at the holding company level.

The affirmation of ETI’s B3 rating and stable outlook is a testament to the group’s strategic initiatives, improved liquidity, and capital management amid challenging economic conditions across its markets. Moody’s also praised Ecobank’s asset quality improvements over recent years and its institutional shareholder support, which provides an additional layer of credit strength.

As the group advances its capital-boosting measures and consolidates its financial position, Moody’s expects Ecobank to continue navigating risks prudently while sustaining its role as a leading pan-African banking institution.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.