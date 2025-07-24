LP chieftain Kenneth Imasuagbon dumps LP for ADC

24, July 2025/Naija 247news

In a significant development, Kenneth Imasuagbon, a chieftain and former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This move has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with many wondering what prompted Imasuagbon’s decision.

A New Chapter

Imasuagbon, popularly known as Riceman, formally joined the ADC on Wednesday in Benin City, citing the party’s potential to take Nigeria to its desired destination. According to him, the ADC is the right platform to effect meaningful change in the country. This development comes on the heels of President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks, where he urged opposition politicians to join the ruling party.

Implications

The defection of a prominent LP chieftain like Imasuagbon to the ADC could have far-reaching implications for the political landscape. It remains to be seen how this move will affect the fortunes of both parties in the build-up to the 2027 general elections. Will Imasuagbon’s defection spark a wave of similar defections, or will it be a one-off event?

A Boost for ADC

Imasuagbon’s defection is a significant boost to the ADC, which has been working tirelessly to strengthen its presence in the country. With a former LP chieftain on board, the party may gain more traction and credibility, potentially attracting more defectors from other parties.

LP’s Loss

The Labour Party, on the other hand, may view Imasuagbon’s defection as a loss of strength and influence. The party may need to regroup and reassess its strategy to prevent further defections and maintain its relevance in the political landscape.

The Road Ahead

As the 2027 general elections draw near, the ADC and LP will likely intensify their efforts to strengthen their positions. Imasuagbon’s defection may be a turning point for both parties, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to this development. Will the ADC capitalize on Imasuagbon’s experience and influence, or will the LP bounce back with renewed vigor?

Kenneth Imasuagbon’s decision to join the ADC marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. As the 2027 general elections draw near, this development could have a ripple effect on the political fortunes of various parties. Only time will tell what impact this defection will have on the political scene.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.