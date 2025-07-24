🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party News

LP chieftain Kenneth Imasuagbon dumps LP for ADC

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

24, July 2025/Naija 247news

In a significant development, Kenneth Imasuagbon, a chieftain and former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This move has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with many wondering what prompted Imasuagbon’s decision.

A New Chapter

Imasuagbon, popularly known as Riceman, formally joined the ADC on Wednesday in Benin City, citing the party’s potential to take Nigeria to its desired destination. According to him, the ADC is the right platform to effect meaningful change in the country. This development comes on the heels of President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks, where he urged opposition politicians to join the ruling party.

Implications

The defection of a prominent LP chieftain like Imasuagbon to the ADC could have far-reaching implications for the political landscape. It remains to be seen how this move will affect the fortunes of both parties in the build-up to the 2027 general elections. Will Imasuagbon’s defection spark a wave of similar defections, or will it be a one-off event?

A Boost for ADC

Imasuagbon’s defection is a significant boost to the ADC, which has been working tirelessly to strengthen its presence in the country. With a former LP chieftain on board, the party may gain more traction and credibility, potentially attracting more defectors from other parties.

LP’s Loss

The Labour Party, on the other hand, may view Imasuagbon’s defection as a loss of strength and influence. The party may need to regroup and reassess its strategy to prevent further defections and maintain its relevance in the political landscape.

The Road Ahead

As the 2027 general elections draw near, the ADC and LP will likely intensify their efforts to strengthen their positions. Imasuagbon’s defection may be a turning point for both parties, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to this development. Will the ADC capitalize on Imasuagbon’s experience and influence, or will the LP bounce back with renewed vigor?

Kenneth Imasuagbon’s decision to join the ADC marks a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. As the 2027 general elections draw near, this development could have a ripple effect on the political fortunes of various parties. Only time will tell what impact this defection will have on the political scene.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights...

Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which...

Bala Mohammed to PDP Defectors in ADC: ‘Don’t Be Political Hermaphrodites’

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Bala Mohammed, has issued a stern rebuke to party members who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging them to...

Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
July 24, 2025 The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has reported a significant revenue increase, collecting N14.27 trillion in the first half of 2025—a 43% rise compared to the same period...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights...

Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which...

Bala Mohammed to PDP Defectors in ADC: ‘Don’t Be Political Hermaphrodites’

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Bala Mohammed, has issued a stern rebuke to party members who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging them to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp