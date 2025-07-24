Lagos Farmers Hail N500 Billion Offtake Fund as Sanwo-Olu Launches ‘Produce for Lagos’ Initiative

Farmers say the scheme will reduce post-harvest losses, guarantee stable markets, and drive youth participation in agriculture

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 | Naija247news – Farmers’ associations across Lagos State have lauded the government’s newly launched ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund, describing it as a transformative move toward food security and agricultural sustainability in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The landmark initiative, launched under the ‘Produce for Lagos’ programme, is aimed at providing assured markets for farmers’ produce, eliminating post-harvest losses, and stimulating youth inclusion in agriculture through strategic public-private partnerships and value chain innovation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch on Wednesday in Lagos, Dr. Femi Oke, Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) for the Southwest and Lagos chapters, said the fund was a “long overdue” lifeline for local farmers.

“When we produce, we often suffer gluts and don’t recover our investment,” Dr. Oke said. “With this offtake scheme, farmers are guaranteed buyers for their harvests. That alone changes everything.”

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his leadership in spearheading the programme through the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSICO), calling the move “timely and strategic.”

A Game-Changer for Food Security

The ‘Produce for Lagos’ initiative is designed to modernize the agricultural value chain, increase farm output, and secure reliable markets for Lagos-based farmers by leveraging special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and private sector offtakers.

According to Dr. Oke, beyond improving productivity, the programme could encourage more young people to embrace agriculture:

“Youth often avoid farming due to market instability. With a guaranteed buyer in place, agriculture becomes more attractive—even profitable—for them.”

Ready Buyers, Reduced Waste

Echoing his sentiments, Mrs. Chinasa Asonye, President of the Ogbonge Women Agricultural Multi-purpose Society, said the initiative solves one of the most pressing problems facing smallholder farmers: lack of market access.

“This ₦500 billion fund ensures that once your farm produce is ready, the government or its partners will come and buy it. No more uncertainty,” Asonye noted.

She said the scheme will revive dormant farms and restore hope to agricultural cooperatives hit hard by post-harvest losses.

“Many farmers shut down because they had no market for their harvest. If this initiative is implemented well, it will bring them back to life.”

Towards a Sustainable Agro-Economy

The programme aligns with Lagos State’s long-term strategy to enhance food self-sufficiency, reduce dependence on interstate food supply, and insulate farmers from market volatility, climate risks, and pest outbreaks.

Farmers believe the offtake model will not only boost economic resilience in rural communities but also solidify Lagos as a food-secure megacity.

Reporting by Idowu Peters in Lagos, Nigeria.