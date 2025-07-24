🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Kemi Badenoch’s Misleading Remarks on CNN Draw Fire as Nigerians Demand Right of Reply

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Kemi Badenoch, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, has come under intense criticism for what has been described as a “fallacious equivocation” during her appearance on CNN’s GPS hosted by Fareed Zakaria. Her comments, which touched on Nigeria’s economic and political trajectory, have sparked backlash from Nigerian commentators, policy analysts, and diplomatic circles who are now demanding a right of reply to balance the narrative.

Naija247news gathered that Badenoch, while discussing global investment flows and trade relations with Africa, made sweeping generalizations about Nigeria’s governance structure and economic management. Critics say her remarks not only lacked context but also leaned heavily on outdated stereotypes that fail to reflect the complexities of Nigeria’s current challenges and recent reform efforts.

Naija247news understands that many Nigerians feel affronted by what they see as an attempt to delegitimize the country’s efforts at economic recovery, digital innovation, and democratic resilience. Several public affairs analysts argue that Badenoch’s position, while presented under the guise of frank dialogue, was both dismissive and diplomatically insensitive.

According to Naija247news, civil society groups, media professionals, and international relations experts have called on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to provide equal airtime for a Nigerian official or knowledgeable voice to rebut Badenoch’s assertions. They argue that such balance is necessary in responsible international journalism, especially when covering a complex and diverse country like Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that the controversy has also reignited broader concerns about how African countries are portrayed in Western media. Observers have noted that narratives often reinforce existing biases without acknowledging local context or the continent’s evolving dynamics.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Information is reportedly preparing an official communication in response to Badenoch’s comments, while some diplomatic channels are already engaging with their UK counterparts to clarify the inaccuracies and advocate for mutual respect in public discourse.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

