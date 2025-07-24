INEC Captures 96,085 Voters in Anambra, Vets Political Parties’ Applications

24, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made significant strides in its preparations for upcoming elections. In Anambra State, the commission captured a substantial number of voters, while also vetting applications from political parties seeking registration.

Voter Registration Update

According to INEC, a total of 96,085 voters were captured in Anambra during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise. This development is expected to boost voter turnout in the state and ensure that more citizens participate in the democratic process. The commission’s efforts to update the voters’ register are aimed at ensuring the credibility and transparency of future elections.

Breakdown of Voter Registration

Further details on the voter registration exercise reveal that 12,595 voters applied for transfer of registration, while 7,061 persons requested updates or replacement of lost/damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Additionally, 56,017 (58%) of the new registrants are female, and 50,429 (52.48%) are young people aged 18-34.

Vetting of Political Parties

Meanwhile, INEC is currently vetting applications from political parties seeking registration. Although the exact number of parties isn’t specified in the latest update, 134 associations are seeking registration as parties. This process is crucial in ensuring that only parties that meet the required criteria are registered and allowed to participate in elections. The commission’s vetting process is expected to be thorough and transparent, with a focus on ensuring that all parties comply with the electoral laws and regulations.

Implications for Future Elections

The successful capture of voters and vetting of political parties’ applications have significant implications for future elections. It demonstrates INEC’s commitment to ensuring that the electoral process is credible, transparent, and inclusive. As the commission continues to work towards achieving its goals, Nigerians can look forward to a more participatory and competitive electoral landscape.

A Step Towards Credible Elections

In conclusion, INEC’s efforts to capture more voters and vet political parties’ applications are significant steps towards ensuring credible and transparent elections. With INEC’s commitment to excellence, the stage is set for a more vibrant electoral landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.