France to Recognize Palestinian State at UN in September, Sparking Israeli Backlash and Global Debate

President Macron’s bold move reignites Middle East diplomacy as Israel warns of ‘rewarding terror’

By Naija247news Foreign Affairs Desk

Paris, July 24, 2025 – In a historic and polarizing move, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France’s intention to formally recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly this September — a diplomatic stance that has triggered sharp condemnation from Israel and reignited tensions over the future of Middle East peace.

Macron shared the announcement via X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is up to us, the French, together with the Israelis, the Palestinians, and our European and international partners, to demonstrate that it is possible.”

The letter, addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and humanitarian aid for Gaza, while stressing the need to demilitarize Hamas and rebuild the region.

Israeli Government Slams Macron’s Move

The Israeli government reacted swiftly.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said:

“We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision… Such a move rewards terror… A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel.”

Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin labeled the recognition “a black stain on France’s history,” adding:

“Even Macron’s declaration won’t change the fact that the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel.”

Justice Minister Levin further called for the annexation of the Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, as a “just and historic” response.

Meanwhile, Knesset Member Avigdor Liberman warned that Macron’s position amounted to “surrender to terror,” arguing that it emboldens Hamas, which was responsible for the October 7 massacre — widely seen as the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

French Diplomatic Push

The letter was hand-delivered by the French Consul in Jerusalem, who reiterated via X:

“France will proceed with the full recognition of the State of Palestine in September.”

France has also joined 20 other nations this week in a joint condemnation of Israel over the reported deaths of 800 Palestinians at food aid sites across Gaza.

Macron’s Vision of Peace

President Macron concluded:“We will achieve peace.”

His comments come amid increasing global pressure for a two-state solution and renewed scrutiny of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions have deteriorated sharply.

UN General Assembly Key Date

The 2025 session of the United Nations General Assembly is set to open on September 9, where France’s recognition is expected to be a major flashpoint in global diplomatic discussions.

