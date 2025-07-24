🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial MarketsLagos

Foreign Portfolio Investments Rise 17.2% on NGX in June 2025, as Domestic Investors Remain Market Backbone

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Foreign inflows hit ₦72.82bn amid stronger local participation and macroeconomic optimism

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) — July 24, 2025 — Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rose sharply in June 2025, surging 17.2% to ₦139.31 billion (approximately $91.07 million), up from ₦118.91 billion ($74.97 million) in May. This marks a continued rebound in foreign investor confidence, even as domestic players continue to dominate market turnover.

Domestic investors accounted for 82.11% of the total market activity in June, contributing ₦639.34 billion ($417.95 million) to the overall turnover of ₦778.65 billion. This reflects a 9.9% month-on-month increase from the ₦581.59 billion recorded in May.

According to NGX data, foreign inflows into the equities market increased to ₦72.82 billion in June, up from ₦66.11 billion in May, exceeding foreign outflows which also rose to ₦66.49 billion, from ₦52.80 billion the previous month. The uptick signals improving sentiment among offshore investors, buoyed by stronger corporate earnings, stabilizing macroeconomic indicators, and easing domestic debt yields.

Meanwhile, institutional investors reclaimed dominance on the domestic front after trailing retail traders in May. Institutional investment surged to ₦364.71 billion, a significant leap from ₦244.13 billion, while retail investment declined to ₦274.63 billion from ₦337.46 billion.

Year-to-Date Overview

As of June 2025, total transaction value on the NGX stood at ₦4.19 trillion, representing a 61.0% increase from ₦2.60 trillion in the first half of 2024. Domestic transactions led the activity, contributing ₦3.06 trillion or 72.92% of total turnover—though this marked a slight decline from their 79.25% share (₦2.06 trillion) in H1 2024.

Notably, foreign investor participation doubled year-on-year, rising to ₦1.14 trillion or 27.08%, compared to ₦540.48 billion (20.75%) in the same period of 2024.

Risks Ahead

Despite the bullish trend, analysts warn of potential headwinds. Chief among them is the looming imposition of U.S. tariffs on major trading partners expected in August, which may recalibrate global capital flows. Additionally, shifts in U.S. inflation expectations and interest rate decisions could pose new risks to FPI stability in emerging markets like Nigeria.

Still, market optimism persists, fueled by resilient corporate performance, a stable currency outlook, and growing institutional confidence in the Nigerian capital markets

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
EFCC Withdraws Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko, Group Reaffirms His Integrity
Next article
Moody’s Affirms ETl’s B3 Ratings, Shifts Outlook to Stable as Group Assets Hit $28.9 Billion and Dividends Surge 22%
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BoT to PDP Members: Respect party unity, avoid inflammatory comments

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has advised party leaders and members to exercise caution when speaking about those who have defected from the party, emphasizing...

Anambra Records 168,187 New Voter Registrations Ahead of Governorship Election — INEC

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 168,187 new voters have registered in Anambra State as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming governorship election. Sam...

Windstorm Tragedy in Yobe: Four Dead, Over 1,600 Homes Destroyed, and 5,000 Affected Since May

Naija247news Naija247news -
Damaturu, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – A powerful windstorm accompanied by torrential rainfall has left a trail of devastation across Yobe State, claiming four lives and destroying over 1,637 mud homes in seven local government...

Gas Sector in Crisis: Neconde’s Chichi Emenike Warns of Mounting Debt, Unpaid Supplies, and Dollarised Challenges

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – Mrs. Chichi Emenike of Neconde Energy Ltd. has raised alarm over severe financial issues threatening Nigeria’s gas industry, saying unpaid gas supplies, dollarised operations, and regulatory inconsistencies are stifling...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

BoT to PDP Members: Respect party unity, avoid inflammatory comments

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has advised party leaders and members to exercise caution when speaking about those who have defected from the party, emphasizing...

Anambra Records 168,187 New Voter Registrations Ahead of Governorship Election — INEC

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 168,187 new voters have registered in Anambra State as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming governorship election. Sam...

Windstorm Tragedy in Yobe: Four Dead, Over 1,600 Homes Destroyed, and 5,000 Affected Since May

Climate change 0
Damaturu, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – A powerful windstorm accompanied by torrential rainfall has left a trail of devastation across Yobe State, claiming four lives and destroying over 1,637 mud homes in seven local government...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp