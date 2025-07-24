Foreign Portfolio Investments Rise 17.2% on NGX in June 2025, as Domestic Investors Remain Market Backbone

Foreign inflows hit ₦72.82bn amid stronger local participation and macroeconomic optimism

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) — July 24, 2025 — Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rose sharply in June 2025, surging 17.2% to ₦139.31 billion (approximately $91.07 million), up from ₦118.91 billion ($74.97 million) in May. This marks a continued rebound in foreign investor confidence, even as domestic players continue to dominate market turnover.

Domestic investors accounted for 82.11% of the total market activity in June, contributing ₦639.34 billion ($417.95 million) to the overall turnover of ₦778.65 billion. This reflects a 9.9% month-on-month increase from the ₦581.59 billion recorded in May.

According to NGX data, foreign inflows into the equities market increased to ₦72.82 billion in June, up from ₦66.11 billion in May, exceeding foreign outflows which also rose to ₦66.49 billion, from ₦52.80 billion the previous month. The uptick signals improving sentiment among offshore investors, buoyed by stronger corporate earnings, stabilizing macroeconomic indicators, and easing domestic debt yields.

Meanwhile, institutional investors reclaimed dominance on the domestic front after trailing retail traders in May. Institutional investment surged to ₦364.71 billion, a significant leap from ₦244.13 billion, while retail investment declined to ₦274.63 billion from ₦337.46 billion.

Year-to-Date Overview

As of June 2025, total transaction value on the NGX stood at ₦4.19 trillion, representing a 61.0% increase from ₦2.60 trillion in the first half of 2024. Domestic transactions led the activity, contributing ₦3.06 trillion or 72.92% of total turnover—though this marked a slight decline from their 79.25% share (₦2.06 trillion) in H1 2024.

Notably, foreign investor participation doubled year-on-year, rising to ₦1.14 trillion or 27.08%, compared to ₦540.48 billion (20.75%) in the same period of 2024.

Risks Ahead

Despite the bullish trend, analysts warn of potential headwinds. Chief among them is the looming imposition of U.S. tariffs on major trading partners expected in August, which may recalibrate global capital flows. Additionally, shifts in U.S. inflation expectations and interest rate decisions could pose new risks to FPI stability in emerging markets like Nigeria.

Still, market optimism persists, fueled by resilient corporate performance, a stable currency outlook, and growing institutional confidence in the Nigerian capital markets

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.