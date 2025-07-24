FirstBank Hits ₦1 Trillion in Instant Digital Loan Disbursements, Reinforces Financial Inclusion Drive

With over 1.5 million borrowers served through AI-powered, collateral-free lending products, FirstBank disburses N1 billion daily to boost individual and small business access to credit.

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 – In a landmark achievement that redefines digital banking in Nigeria, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced it has disbursed over ₦1 trillion in cumulative instant digital loans since its foray into digital lending began in August 2019.

This milestone solidifies FirstBank’s pioneering role in using technology to drive financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and accessible credit. The Bank’s digital lending ecosystem—built with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)—provides seamless access to loans without collateral, documentation, or human intervention.

FirstBank’s key digital lending products—FirstAdvance, FirstCredit, and AgentCredit—have already empowered over 1.5 million unique borrowers, ranging from salary earners to micro-business owners and informal sector participants. These users access credit conveniently via 894# (USSD), FirstMobile App, LitApp, and the FirstMonie Agent App.

“This success underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and a customer-focused approach, which are central to FirstBank’s core values,” said Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products.

“Beyond achieving substantial figures, we remain focused on creating opportunities for financial independence, particularly among underserved segments across Nigeria and Africa.”

As of July 2025, the Bank disburses an average of ₦1 billion daily in digital loans—reinforcing its leadership in inclusive banking and fintech adoption.

Ezirim emphasized that FirstBank is not just chasing numbers but is building a resilient ecosystem where digital credit is accessible, secure, and impactful. The bank’s approach balances innovation with risk management to ensure sustainability while driving financial inclusion deeper into grassroots communities.

Through its strategic investment in digital infrastructure and its user-first philosophy, FirstBank continues to set new benchmarks in the Nigerian financial services landscape

