🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & FinanceLagos

FirstBank Hits ₦1 Trillion in Instant Digital Loan Disbursements, Reinforces Financial Inclusion Drive

By: Naija247news

Date:

With over 1.5 million borrowers served through AI-powered, collateral-free lending products, FirstBank disburses N1 billion daily to boost individual and small business access to credit.

Lagos, Nigeria – July 23, 2025 – In a landmark achievement that redefines digital banking in Nigeria, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced it has disbursed over ₦1 trillion in cumulative instant digital loans since its foray into digital lending began in August 2019.

This milestone solidifies FirstBank’s pioneering role in using technology to drive financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and accessible credit. The Bank’s digital lending ecosystem—built with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)—provides seamless access to loans without collateral, documentation, or human intervention.

FirstBank’s key digital lending products—FirstAdvance, FirstCredit, and AgentCredit—have already empowered over 1.5 million unique borrowers, ranging from salary earners to micro-business owners and informal sector participants. These users access credit conveniently via 894# (USSD), FirstMobile App, LitApp, and the FirstMonie Agent App.

“This success underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and a customer-focused approach, which are central to FirstBank’s core values,” said Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products.

“Beyond achieving substantial figures, we remain focused on creating opportunities for financial independence, particularly among underserved segments across Nigeria and Africa.”

As of July 2025, the Bank disburses an average of ₦1 billion daily in digital loans—reinforcing its leadership in inclusive banking and fintech adoption.

Ezirim emphasized that FirstBank is not just chasing numbers but is building a resilient ecosystem where digital credit is accessible, secure, and impactful. The bank’s approach balances innovation with risk management to ensure sustainability while driving financial inclusion deeper into grassroots communities.

Through its strategic investment in digital infrastructure and its user-first philosophy, FirstBank continues to set new benchmarks in the Nigerian financial services landscape

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Saudi Firm Applauds Jigawa’s Agricultural Innovation, Pledges Strategic Partnership
Next article
Zenith Bank Plc Emerges Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Meets APC Governors Ahead of Crucial NEC Meeting, Party Leadership in Focus

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the umbrella of...

World Bank, Nigeria Partner on Landmark 90,000km Fibre Optic Project to Boost Digital Economy

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The World Bank Group, in collaboration with other global development and financial institutions, has announced a historic partnership with Nigeria to roll out a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic broadband infrastructure project,...

Zenith Bank Plc Emerges Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

Sponsored Post Sponsored Post -
London, July 23, 2025 — Naija247news Zenith Bank Plc has once again affirmed its leadership in the Nigerian banking industry by clinching the prestigious title of “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence...

Saudi Firm Applauds Jigawa’s Agricultural Innovation, Pledges Strategic Partnership

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Al-Yaseen Agricultural Company says Jigawa’s tech-driven agricultural strategy is unmatched in Nigeria, as Governor Namadi pushes for full mechanization and irrigation expansion. By Naija247news – Dutse, July 23, 2025 A Saudi Arabian agricultural conglomerate, Al-Yaseen...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu Meets APC Governors Ahead of Crucial NEC Meeting, Party Leadership in Focus

Abuja 0
Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the umbrella of...

World Bank, Nigeria Partner on Landmark 90,000km Fibre Optic Project to Boost Digital Economy

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 23, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — The World Bank Group, in collaboration with other global development and financial institutions, has announced a historic partnership with Nigeria to roll out a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic broadband infrastructure project,...

Zenith Bank Plc Emerges Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

Banks & Finance 0
London, July 23, 2025 — Naija247news Zenith Bank Plc has once again affirmed its leadership in the Nigerian banking industry by clinching the prestigious title of “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp