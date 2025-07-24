Fertiliser Price Hike Forces Bauchi Farmers to Abandon Maize, Rice Cultivation

By NAN | Naija247news | July 23, 2025

Bauchi, Nigeria – Soaring fertiliser prices are forcing thousands of farmers in Bauchi State to abandon the cultivation of maize and rice in favor of crops that require little or no fertiliser, sparking concerns over a looming food crisis.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Bauchi Central and Muda Lawal markets revealed a sharp spike of about 15% in fertiliser prices since the start of the 2025 cropping season.

Currently, a 50kg bag of NPK fertiliser is selling for ₦30,000 to ₦60,000, up from ₦23,000 to ₦50,000. The Urea variant has risen from ₦35,000 to as high as ₦50,000, depending on quality.

The price hike is reshaping agricultural practices across the state.

“We sold our maize at a loss last season. With the current fertiliser prices, growing maize or rice is no longer viable,” said Audu Simon, a local maize farmer.

Instead, many farmers are now shifting to millet, sorghum, groundnut, soybean, and beans—crops that require minimal fertiliser.

For women farmers, the trend is equally troubling.

Hajiya Marka Abass, spokesperson for the Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON), said many have turned to vegetable farming due to high fertiliser costs and lack of supply despite government interventions.

“The situation is dire. Government support is not reaching us,” Abass said.

Usman Umar, a member of the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), warned that if the government fails to step in, the fertiliser crisis could severely threaten national food security.

“We need urgent intervention. Without regulation, the situation will worsen,” Umar said.

In response, Dr Aliyu Gital, Bauchi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, stated that the Bauchi Fertiliser Blending Company has expanded its production capacity to meet growing demand.

“We are working to increase supply and ensure more affordable access to fertiliser for all farmers,” Gital added.

Despite this assurance, many farmers remain skeptical and are urging federal authorities to intensify market regulation and improve distribution channels

