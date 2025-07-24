🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Revenue and Taxation

Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

July 24, 2025 The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has reported a significant revenue increase, collecting N14.27 trillion in the first half of 2025—a 43% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

According to a performance evaluation report obtained from the Presidency, the figure surpasses the 16.4% baseline growth target, putting the FIRS on track to meet its N25.2 trillion revenue goal for the year.

### **Breakdown of Revenue Growth**
The first-half collections of N14.27 trillion exceeded the N9.98 trillion recorded in the same period last year, with both oil and non-oil tax revenues showing marked improvements.

– **Oil Tax Revenue:** N3.63 trillion (up 39.4% from N2.60 trillion in H1 2024)
– **Non-Oil Tax Revenue:** N10.64 trillion (up 44.2% from N7.37 trillion in H1 2024)

The report attributed the growth to improved compliance, intensified tax tracking in the extractive sector, and broader enforcement strategies.

### **Monthly Performance Highlights**
Revenue collection saw a steady upward trend, with the sharpest increases in March and April:
– **January:** N2.32 trillion (up from N1.30 trillion in 2024)
– **February:** N1.67 trillion (up from N1.57 trillion)
– **March:** N2.12 trillion (nearly double the N1.08 trillion in 2024)
– **April:** N2.53 trillion (up from N1.26 trillion)
– **May:** N1.97 trillion (up from N1.71 trillion)
– **June:** N3.66 trillion (up from N3.06 trillion)

### **Implications for 2025 Budget**
With N14.27 trillion already collected—78% of the N25.2 trillion full-year target—the government is on course to exceed its revenue projections if the trend continues.

Analysts suggest that sustained growth could enhance fiscal flexibility, reduce borrowing, and potentially increase infrastructure spending. However, macroeconomic conditions and oil market volatility remain key factors in actual revenue utilization.

The Presidency commended the FIRS for its revenue diversification efforts and stricter compliance measures, which have contributed to the strong performance.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

