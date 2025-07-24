FCTA Extends School Term to August 29 Amid Teachers’ Strike

24, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bid to make up for the lost academic time, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced an extension of the school term for public primary schools in Abuja to August 29. This decision comes after a prolonged three-month strike by teachers, which brought academic activities to a grinding halt.

Compensating for Lost Time

The FCTA’s decision to extend the school term is aimed at ensuring that students recoup the academic losses incurred during the strike. With the new resumption date, students and parents can now look forward to a revised academic calendar. The extension will likely have implications for the next academic session, and stakeholders are advised to take note of the new date.

FCTA’s Commitment to Education

According to sources, the FCTA is working tirelessly to enhance infrastructure in basic schools and has approved funds for primary school teachers’ arrears. This move is expected to boost the morale of teachers and improve the overall quality of education in the nation’s capital.

Impact on Students and Parents

As the new date approaches, students and parents are expected to adjust their schedules accordingly. Parents are advised to ensure their wards are prepared for the extended term, while students are expected to make the most of the additional time to catch up on lost ground.

A Step in the Right Direction

In conclusion, the FCTA’s decision to extend the school term to August 29 is a welcome development, aimed at salvaging the academic session. As the new date approaches, stakeholders are expected to ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruptions to the academic calendar. With the FCTA’s commitment to improving education in Abuja, there is hope for a brighter future for students in the nation’s capital.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.