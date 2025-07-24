🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaNews Analysis

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Lokpobiri: “We’re Not Flouting OPEC Quotas—We’re Growing Condensates to Power Nigeria’s Refineries”

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Energy Desk

Vienna/Abuja | July 23, 2025

As Nigeria ramps up efforts to reclaim its position as a major energy powerhouse, Naija247news sat down with Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), on the sidelines of the recent OPEC Ministerial Conference in Vienna.

In this candid conversation, the minister outlines how the Tinubu administration plans to scale Nigeria’s liquids production to 3 million barrels per day (b/d) by 2030, unlock massive investment in the upstream sector, and power a new generation of domestic refineries — without violating OPEC’s strict production limits.

Naija247news: Nigeria’s production target for 2030 is ambitious—3 million barrels per day. Isn’t that in conflict with your current OPEC quota?

Lokpobiri: Not at all. We’re a very responsible and committed member of OPEC. We don’t intend to flout our quota. The key thing is this: we’re increasing condensate production, not crude. Condensates are exempt from the OPEC quota system.

Naija247news: Can you explain the distinction? Why condensates?

Lokpobiri: Condensates are natural gas liquids—lighter than crude—extracted from gas streams. They typically have an API gravity between 45 and 70. Right now, our total production is 1.8 million b/d, with about 300,000 b/d from condensates. Our aim is to significantly scale up this segment to meet local demand, especially as new refineries come online.

Naija247news: But didn’t Nigeria face a similar issue in 2020 with the classification of the Agbami stream?

Lokpobiri: Yes, we did. Some market participants, including Platts, counted Agbami as crude. But from our end, it qualifies as condensate. There’s always going to be some disagreement. However, we’ve made our case clearly this time: any additional volume is strictly condensate and meant for domestic refining. That’s not in breach of our quota.

Naija247news: What’s driving this push now? Why is this critical?

Lokpobiri: Because Nigeria can no longer afford to be an import-dependent oil nation. We’ve been exporting crude and importing refined products, essentially exporting jobs and importing poverty. Our refineries—including Dangote’s 650,000 b/d plant, and upcoming facilities in Warri, Port Harcourt, and from BUA Group—will require consistent domestic feedstock. That’s where condensates help us meet our refining needs without breaching OPEC compliance.

Naija247news: Many Nigerians are still skeptical. Will this plan actually attract investors?

Lokpobiri: Investors are already coming back. Under President Tinubu, we’ve ended the fuel subsidy that was draining the economy and sustaining smuggling into Chad, Niger, and Benin. We’ve stabilized our legal and regulatory framework, improved fiscal terms, and accelerated procurement timelines. Our rig count has jumped from 8 to 44. That’s proof that confidence is returning.

Naija247news: How does the IOC divestment affect your upstream targets?

Lokpobiri: Positively. Shell and ExxonMobil are finalizing their divestment of onshore assets to Nigerian firms like Renaissance, Seplat, and Oando. These indigenous operators understand the terrain, have better relations with host communities, and are already increasing output. During the long divestment delays, over 1,000 wells were shut-in. We’re re-entering those now for short-term gains, while deepwater assets offer long-term expansion.

Naija247news: What about crude theft? Isn’t that still a big threat?

Lokpobiri: It was. But with joint efforts by the military and communities, we’ve made real progress. Offshore condensate fields like Akpo, Usan, and Egina, operated by TotalEnergies, are more secure and are central to our condensate strategy. We’re seeing stability and improvement.

Naija247news: There have been reports that Dangote Refinery had to import crude. Why is that happening?

Lokpobiri: That’s correct. Most producers have offtake agreements tied to financing. When Dangote comes to buy, the volumes are already committed. But that will change as we scale up our total output. It also makes economic sense for Dangote to blend Nigerian crudes with other light sweet grades.

Naija247news: What’s your message to Nigerians and African energy stakeholders?

Lokpobiri: We’re entering a new era. Nigeria will meet its energy needs with Nigerian resources. Our condensate-led growth strategy is smart, compliant, and sustainable. With the right support, we can stop importing fuel, grow our economy, and become a net exporter of refined products.

Naija247news Energy Takeaway: A Quota-Compliant Energy Pivot

Nigeria’s condensate strategy may appear like a workaround—but in reality, it’s a bold energy pivot driven by refinery expansion, regulatory reform, and fiscal realism. With the refinery revolution underway and IOC divestments clearing bottlenecks, Nigeria’s upstream future may well be liquefied, not crude.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Dangote Warns African Leaders: Protect Local Refiners or Keep Importing Poverty
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Warns African Leaders: Protect Local Refiners or Keep Importing Poverty

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Team Abuja | July 23, 2025 Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has issued a clarion call to African governments, urging them to emulate the...

Nigeria Launches ‘Power of Diversity’ Project to Promote Neglected Crops, Build Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Naija247news Naija247news -
📍Ibadan, Nigeria — July 23, 2025 By Naija247news Reporter In a major stride toward food security and climate resilience, Nigeria on Wednesday inaugurated the Power of Diversity Funding Facility (PDFF)—a five-year, multi-stakeholder agricultural initiative aimed...

NESREA to Producers: Make Your Products Recyclable or Reusable — Nigeria’s Green Policy Tightens

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has re-emphasized its directive mandating Nigerian producers to adopt sustainable product design practices in line with the country’s push for...

Over 6,000 Nigerian Youth Mapped in Landmark National Food Systems Report

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news/NAN) – In a historic move to spotlight youth involvement in the nation’s agriculture and food ecosystem, the National Food Systems Task Team in collaboration with key stakeholders has launched Nigeria’s first-ever comprehensive...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Warns African Leaders: Protect Local Refiners or Keep Importing Poverty

Abuja 0
By Naija247news Editorial Team Abuja | July 23, 2025 Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has issued a clarion call to African governments, urging them to emulate the...

Nigeria Launches ‘Power of Diversity’ Project to Promote Neglected Crops, Build Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Agribusiness 0
📍Ibadan, Nigeria — July 23, 2025 By Naija247news Reporter In a major stride toward food security and climate resilience, Nigeria on Wednesday inaugurated the Power of Diversity Funding Facility (PDFF)—a five-year, multi-stakeholder agricultural initiative aimed...

NESREA to Producers: Make Your Products Recyclable or Reusable — Nigeria’s Green Policy Tightens

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 23, 2025 (NAN) — The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has re-emphasized its directive mandating Nigerian producers to adopt sustainable product design practices in line with the country’s push for...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp