EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Lokpobiri: “We’re Not Flouting OPEC Quotas—We’re Growing Condensates to Power Nigeria’s Refineries”

Vienna/Abuja | July 23, 2025

As Nigeria ramps up efforts to reclaim its position as a major energy powerhouse, Naija247news sat down with Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), on the sidelines of the recent OPEC Ministerial Conference in Vienna.

In this candid conversation, the minister outlines how the Tinubu administration plans to scale Nigeria’s liquids production to 3 million barrels per day (b/d) by 2030, unlock massive investment in the upstream sector, and power a new generation of domestic refineries — without violating OPEC’s strict production limits.

Naija247news: Nigeria’s production target for 2030 is ambitious—3 million barrels per day. Isn’t that in conflict with your current OPEC quota?

Lokpobiri: Not at all. We’re a very responsible and committed member of OPEC. We don’t intend to flout our quota. The key thing is this: we’re increasing condensate production, not crude. Condensates are exempt from the OPEC quota system.

Naija247news: Can you explain the distinction? Why condensates?

Lokpobiri: Condensates are natural gas liquids—lighter than crude—extracted from gas streams. They typically have an API gravity between 45 and 70. Right now, our total production is 1.8 million b/d, with about 300,000 b/d from condensates. Our aim is to significantly scale up this segment to meet local demand, especially as new refineries come online.

Naija247news: But didn’t Nigeria face a similar issue in 2020 with the classification of the Agbami stream?

Lokpobiri: Yes, we did. Some market participants, including Platts, counted Agbami as crude. But from our end, it qualifies as condensate. There’s always going to be some disagreement. However, we’ve made our case clearly this time: any additional volume is strictly condensate and meant for domestic refining. That’s not in breach of our quota.

Naija247news: What’s driving this push now? Why is this critical?

Lokpobiri: Because Nigeria can no longer afford to be an import-dependent oil nation. We’ve been exporting crude and importing refined products, essentially exporting jobs and importing poverty. Our refineries—including Dangote’s 650,000 b/d plant, and upcoming facilities in Warri, Port Harcourt, and from BUA Group—will require consistent domestic feedstock. That’s where condensates help us meet our refining needs without breaching OPEC compliance.

Naija247news: Many Nigerians are still skeptical. Will this plan actually attract investors?

Lokpobiri: Investors are already coming back. Under President Tinubu, we’ve ended the fuel subsidy that was draining the economy and sustaining smuggling into Chad, Niger, and Benin. We’ve stabilized our legal and regulatory framework, improved fiscal terms, and accelerated procurement timelines. Our rig count has jumped from 8 to 44. That’s proof that confidence is returning.

Naija247news: How does the IOC divestment affect your upstream targets?

Lokpobiri: Positively. Shell and ExxonMobil are finalizing their divestment of onshore assets to Nigerian firms like Renaissance, Seplat, and Oando. These indigenous operators understand the terrain, have better relations with host communities, and are already increasing output. During the long divestment delays, over 1,000 wells were shut-in. We’re re-entering those now for short-term gains, while deepwater assets offer long-term expansion.

Naija247news: What about crude theft? Isn’t that still a big threat?

Lokpobiri: It was. But with joint efforts by the military and communities, we’ve made real progress. Offshore condensate fields like Akpo, Usan, and Egina, operated by TotalEnergies, are more secure and are central to our condensate strategy. We’re seeing stability and improvement.

Naija247news: There have been reports that Dangote Refinery had to import crude. Why is that happening?

Lokpobiri: That’s correct. Most producers have offtake agreements tied to financing. When Dangote comes to buy, the volumes are already committed. But that will change as we scale up our total output. It also makes economic sense for Dangote to blend Nigerian crudes with other light sweet grades.

Naija247news: What’s your message to Nigerians and African energy stakeholders?

Lokpobiri: We’re entering a new era. Nigeria will meet its energy needs with Nigerian resources. Our condensate-led growth strategy is smart, compliant, and sustainable. With the right support, we can stop importing fuel, grow our economy, and become a net exporter of refined products.

Naija247news Energy Takeaway: A Quota-Compliant Energy Pivot

Nigeria’s condensate strategy may appear like a workaround—but in reality, it’s a bold energy pivot driven by refinery expansion, regulatory reform, and fiscal realism. With the refinery revolution underway and IOC divestments clearing bottlenecks, Nigeria’s upstream future may well be liquefied, not crude.

