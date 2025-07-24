🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
South East

Emmanuel Nwachukwu Clinches APGA Ticket for Anambra South Senatorial By-Election

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Emmanuel Nwachukwu has emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial District by-election. His victory followed a keenly contested primary election held at the party’s zonal secretariat in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naija247news gathered that the primary was conducted under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and party officials, amid tight security and enthusiastic party supporters. Nwachukwu’s emergence comes at a critical moment for APGA, which is aiming to consolidate its influence in the South-East region, especially in Anambra, where it has enjoyed considerable grassroots support.

Naija247news understands that Nwachukwu, a respected entrepreneur and community advocate, secured the highest number of delegate votes, defeating other aspirants who had earlier expressed interest in clinching the ticket. His victory was met with jubilation by party loyalists, many of whom described him as a symbol of renewed hope and effective representation.

According to Naija247news, the APGA leadership commended the peaceful conduct of the primary and expressed confidence in Nwachukwu’s ability to deliver victory for the party in the general election. The National Chairman of the party, Sly Ezeokenwa, who was represented by top party chieftains at the event, urged members to rally behind the candidate and work towards a resounding win.

Naija247news reports that the Anambra South senatorial seat became vacant following a court-ordered rerun, prompting fresh primaries by political parties in compliance with INEC’s timetable. Political observers say the by-election will be a major test of APGA’s political strength in the zone, as the party seeks to reclaim and retain its traditional dominance in Anambra politics.

In his acceptance speech, Nwachukwu pledged to run an issue-based campaign focused on youth empowerment, infrastructural development, and legislative accountability. He called on his co-contestants and supporters to join hands with him in the spirit of unity, stressing that the task ahead requires collective effort and unwavering commitment to APGA’s ideals.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

