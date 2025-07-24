🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosScandal

EFCC Withdraws Case Against Honeywell Chairman Oba Otudeko, Group Reaffirms His Integrity

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 — In a significant development, Honeywell Group has announced the formal withdrawal of legal proceedings instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against its Chairman, Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR, relating to past dealings involving First Holdco Plc.

In a press release issued by the company’s Legal Counsel, Olasumbo Abolaji, the Group emphasized that at no point was there any finding of wrongdoing against Dr. Otudeko, reaffirming that the matter was a purely commercial transaction that had already been resolved eight years ago.

“This development marks the end of a chapter that, while challenging, never shook our confidence in Dr. Otudeko’s integrity,” Honeywell stated. “The conclusion confirms what we have always maintained — that the matter was not criminal but commercial in nature.”

The Group further highlighted Dr. Otudeko’s distinguished contributions to Nigeria’s economic and institutional development over the past six decades. From his leadership in the banking sector, including his stewardship at First Bank of Nigeria, to his pivotal role in shaping the country’s industrial landscape, his legacy remains unblemished, the company emphasized.

“Dr. Otudeko’s tenure was characterized by stability, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to corporate governance,” the statement added.

Honeywell Group said it remains committed to its long-term mission of creating value through enterprise, with active investments across food, energy, infrastructure, and financial services.

“We are grateful to those who stood by us during this period. As we move forward, we do so strengthened by experience and anchored in the enduring values that have always defined our journey,” the statement concluded.

Background

The EFCC had previously investigated certain financial transactions involving First Holdco Plc, during which Dr. Otudeko’s name was mentioned. However, no charges or convictions were made, and the matter was considered resolved until recently revived — a move that has now officially been reversed with the withdrawal of the case.

About Honeywell Group

Honeywell Group is one of Nigeria’s leading investment holding companies with diversified interests in key sectors of the economy. Its commitment to national development and enterprise-led growth continues to guide its operations.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Access Holdings Drives Pan-African Blood Donation Campaign to Combat Sickle Cell Crisis
