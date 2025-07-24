Dangote Warns African Leaders: Protect Local Refiners or Keep Importing Poverty

By Naija247news Editorial Team

Abuja | July 23, 2025

Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has issued a clarion call to African governments, urging them to emulate the protectionist policies of advanced economies like the United States, Canada, and the European Union in shielding local industries from unfair external competition—particularly in the downstream petroleum sector.

Speaking at the West African Refined Fuel Conference currently holding in Abuja, Dangote decried the rising influx of substandard and heavily discounted petroleum products flooding African markets. He noted that many of these fuels—some originating from Russia—are blended to toxic levels that would never be permitted in Europe or North America.

“To make matters worse, we are now facing increasing dumping of cheap, often toxic, petroleum products—some of which are blended to substandard levels. These would never be allowed in Europe or North America,” he said.

Africa Bleeding Jobs, Importing Poverty

Dangote painted a grim picture of Africa’s fuel economics. Despite being rich in crude oil, the continent still imports over 120 million tonnes of refined petroleum products every year, hemorrhaging an estimated $90 billion annually—a sum greater than the entire GDP of most African nations.

“That’s a $90 billion market opportunity being captured by regions with surplus refining capacity. To put it in perspective, only about 15% of African countries have a GDP greater than $90 billion. We are effectively handing over an entire continent’s economic potential to others—year after year,” Dangote lamented.

He emphasized that this dependency has wider consequences: it exports critical manufacturing jobs and imports economic vulnerability back into the continent.

Local Capacity Still Woefully Inadequate

Despite producing nearly 7 million barrels of crude oil daily, Africa refines less than 40% of the 4.3 million barrels of refined petroleum products it consumes daily. In contrast, both Europe and Asia refine over 95% of what they consume—ensuring strategic self-reliance and industrial competitiveness.

With limited domestic refining infrastructure, Dangote warned that the continent will remain a dumping ground for toxic, under-regulated fuels, unless deliberate steps are taken to reverse the trend.

Russia’s Shadow Looms

In a veiled reference to global geopolitics, Dangote pointed to the role of Russian-blended fuels being redirected to Africa under Western price cap regimes. These products, often sold at a discount, undermine local refineries struggling to recover from years of policy neglect and economic distortions.

Policy Urgency: A Continent at a Crossroads

Dangote’s remarks come at a time when Nigeria’s 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery—Africa’s largest single-train refinery—is nearing full-scale production. While the refinery promises to drastically cut Nigeria’s fuel imports, the continent still faces policy inertia and regulatory inconsistency that discourage investment in refining infrastructure.

He called for urgent harmonization of fuel quality standards, regulatory protection for local refiners, and pan-African cooperation to build refining capacity.

“Africa must choose: either we protect our industries and create jobs, or we remain perpetually dependent, vulnerable to price shocks, and content with importing poverty.”

Naija247news Analysis: The $90 Billion Dilemma

As Africa’s population climbs toward 2 billion by 2050, energy demand will only grow. Without strategic investment and regulatory backing for local refining, the continent’s dependency on external markets will deepen. What’s at stake is not just $90 billion in trade value—but the very sovereignty of Africa’s energy future.

