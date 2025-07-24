🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Court Reschedules Trial of Ex-Governor Obiano Over Alleged N4 Billion Fraud

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the trial of former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, over allegations of N4 billion fraud has been rescheduled by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The case, which is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was adjourned due to procedural delays and the absence of key witnesses.

Naija247news gathered that the EFCC had earlier arraigned Obiano on multiple counts bordering on money laundering and abuse of office during his tenure as governor from 2014 to 2022. The charges allege that public funds were siphoned through dubious contracts and unauthorized withdrawals in contravention of the nation’s anti-corruption laws.

According to Naija247news, the trial, which was slated to proceed with witness examination and submission of evidence, could not move forward due to a request for additional time by the prosecution team to ensure proper presentation of documents and witness availability. The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted the adjournment and urged both parties to ensure readiness at the next sitting.

Naija247news understands that Obiano, who appeared in court in person, has consistently denied the allegations, describing the charges as politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish his reputation. His legal team is expected to file preliminary objections challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the admissibility of key prosecution evidence.

Naija247news reports that the high-profile nature of the case has attracted significant public and media attention, especially as the EFCC intensifies efforts to investigate financial crimes committed by former public officials. Obiano is among several ex-governors currently facing corruption-related charges, underscoring the agency’s renewed focus on recovering looted state resources.

Civil society organizations and anti-corruption advocates have called for a transparent and speedy trial, emphasizing that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, regardless of the social or political status of the accused.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

