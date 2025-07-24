“Chelle Names Nduka, Obaje, Alimi and 20 Others in Star-Studded CHAN 2026 Squad”

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Head Coach Eric Chelle has unveiled the final 23-man squad for the Super Eagles B ahead of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN), set to kick off from August 2 to 30, 2026, across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Leading the squad is team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, with key inclusions like experienced striker Godwin Obaje, defender Sikiru Alimi, and goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani.

The Nigerian contingent will depart this evening for a second-phase training camp in Zanzibar, onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, following weeks of intensive preparations at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Pre-Tournament Preparations in Zanzibar

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has organized a week-long training camp from July 25 to 31, ahead of the team’s opening group games. Two high-profile friendlies against the Senior National Team of Zanzibar are also scheduled for July 28 and July 31.

Group D Fixtures – Clash with Defending Champions

Nigeria, silver medalists in 2018 and bronze winners in 2014, are placed in Group D alongside:

Senegal (defending champions)

Sudan

Congo

The first two group matches will take place at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar, before the team heads to Dar es Salaam to face Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Full Squad List: Super Eagles B – CHAN 2026

Goalkeepers:

Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC)

Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)

Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)

Defenders:

Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars)

Bankole Afeez (Kwara United)

Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United)

Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City)

Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars)

Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City)

Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders:

Adedayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars)

Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars)

Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United)

Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars)

Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars)

Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars)

Forwards:

Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United)

Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City)

Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars)

Temitope Vincent (Plateau United)

Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors)

Godwin Obaje (Rangers International)

Jabbar Malik (Remo Stars)

Fast Facts

Tournament Duration: August 2–30, 2026

Host Nations: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

Nigeria’s Group: Group D

Opening Game: vs Senegal in Zanzibar

Coach: Eric Chelle

Base Camp: Zanzibar (July 25–31)

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.