🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosNFF

“Chelle Names Nduka, Obaje, Alimi and 20 Others in Star-Studded CHAN 2026 Squad”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Head Coach Eric Chelle has unveiled the final 23-man squad for the Super Eagles B ahead of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN), set to kick off from August 2 to 30, 2026, across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Leading the squad is team captain Junior Harrison Nduka, with key inclusions like experienced striker Godwin Obaje, defender Sikiru Alimi, and goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani.

The Nigerian contingent will depart this evening for a second-phase training camp in Zanzibar, onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, following weeks of intensive preparations at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Pre-Tournament Preparations in Zanzibar

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has organized a week-long training camp from July 25 to 31, ahead of the team’s opening group games. Two high-profile friendlies against the Senior National Team of Zanzibar are also scheduled for July 28 and July 31.

Group D Fixtures – Clash with Defending Champions

Nigeria, silver medalists in 2018 and bronze winners in 2014, are placed in Group D alongside:

  • Senegal (defending champions)

  • Sudan

  • Congo

The first two group matches will take place at the Amman Stadium in Zanzibar, before the team heads to Dar es Salaam to face Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Full Squad List: Super Eagles B – CHAN 2026

Goalkeepers:

  • Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC)

  • Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United)

  • Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)

Defenders:

  • Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars)

  • Bankole Afeez (Kwara United)

  • Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United)

  • Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City)

  • Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars)

  • Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City)

  • Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders:

  • Adedayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars)

  • Hadi Haruna (Remo Stars)

  • Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United)

  • Akanni Qudus (Remo Stars)

  • Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars)

  • Alex Oyowah (Remo Stars)

Forwards:

  • Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United)

  • Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City)

  • Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars)

  • Temitope Vincent (Plateau United)

  • Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors)

  • Godwin Obaje (Rangers International)

  • Jabbar Malik (Remo Stars)

Fast Facts

  • Tournament Duration: August 2–30, 2026

  • Host Nations: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

  • Nigeria’s Group: Group D

  • Opening Game: vs Senegal in Zanzibar

  • Coach: Eric Chelle

  • Base Camp: Zanzibar (July 25–31)

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Bamako Summit Demands Reparations from Britain, France, Belgium, and Portugal for Centuries of Exploitation
Next article
NCAA Warns International Airlines: Declare Currency Over $10,000 or Face Sanctions
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Northcentral Zone Poised to Secure APC National Chairmanship as NEC Meeting Looms

Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news Gbenga Samuel, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 – The Northcentral geopolitical zone, which has been vocally agitating for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to see its demand fulfilled following the party’s National Executive...

PDP Founding Father Jerry Gana Urges Southern Zoning, Youth Inclusion Ahead of 2027 Presidential Race

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Abuja, July 23, 2025 – Prof. Jerry Gana, one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South for the 2027 general...

NCAA Warns International Airlines: Declare Currency Over $10,000 or Face Sanctions

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with currency declaration rules for arriving passengers or face sanctions. This directive aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing...

Bamako Summit Demands Reparations from Britain, France, Belgium, and Portugal for Centuries of Exploitation

Naija247news Naija247news -
Bamako, Mali — African leaders, scholars, and civil society groups reignited calls for colonial reparations at a high-level roundtable in Bamako, demanding compensation from former colonial powers for centuries of plunder and systemic injustice. The...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Northcentral Zone Poised to Secure APC National Chairmanship as NEC Meeting Looms

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 24, 2025 – The Northcentral geopolitical zone, which has been vocally agitating for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to see its demand fulfilled following the party’s National Executive...

PDP Founding Father Jerry Gana Urges Southern Zoning, Youth Inclusion Ahead of 2027 Presidential Race

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 23, 2025 – Prof. Jerry Gana, one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South for the 2027 general...

NCAA Warns International Airlines: Declare Currency Over $10,000 or Face Sanctions

Aviation 0
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned all international airlines operating inbound flights to Nigeria to strictly comply with currency declaration rules for arriving passengers or face sanctions. This directive aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp