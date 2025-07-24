BOA Urges Politicians to Fund Youth Farming in Rivers State as Food Prices Soar

Branch Manager says agricultural job creation through constituency funds can curb rising food inflation and youth unemployment in Port Harcourt.

Port Harcourt, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — As Nigeria grapples with food inflation and rising youth unemployment, the Port Harcourt Branch Manager of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Mr. Felix Anosike, has urged politicians to channel constituency project funds into agricultural job creation to lure youths back to the farms.

Speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Anosike decried the low participation of youths in agriculture across Rivers State, attributing the trend to a preference for quick financial returns through real estate investments and rentals.

“Some will say they don’t have land, but instead of planting vegetables of economic value, they plant decorative flowers,” Anosike said, emphasizing that this mindset contributes significantly to the high cost of food in the region.

According to the BOA executive, the few youths involved in farming, including catfish and poultry farming, are largely non-indigenes. He stressed that with proper incentives and leadership from political figures, young people in Rivers could play a major role in food production and agribusiness.

“If politicians begin to invest in agriculture, especially using their constituency funds, private individuals and youths will develop the zeal to embrace farming,” he said.

BOA Loans Offer Lowest Interest Rates for Agri-SMEs

Highlighting BOA’s financial inclusion role, Anosike said the bank has maintained stable, low interest rates for over a decade. Agricultural loans attract a 12% interest rate, while Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loans are pegged at 9%.

He added that loan facilities are available from ₦250,000 and above. For farmers without steady income or existing businesses, a dependable guarantor is required, while cooperative members—especially civil servants—benefit from direct salary deductions.

“We have had a smooth partnership with the Rivers Co-operative Federation and the Nigeria Poultry Farmers Association. Our recovery rate is 100% with cooperatives because repayments are deducted at source,” he noted.

For larger loans, applicants are required to provide insurance-backed collateral, ensuring sustainability in the event of business disruption.

Agricultural Investment Key to Food Security

Anosike’s call comes amid soaring food prices across Nigeria, with Port Harcourt among cities hardest hit. Experts have warned that unless youth engagement in agriculture is increased and rural investments boosted, Nigeria’s goal of achieving food security may remain elusive.

The BOA continues to advocate for increased collaboration between government agencies, cooperatives, and private sector stakeholders to strengthen the agricultural value chain and improve national productivity.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.