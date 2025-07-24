Bamako Summit Demands Reparations from Britain, France, Belgium, and Portugal for Centuries of Exploitation

Bamako, Mali — African leaders, scholars, and civil society groups reignited calls for colonial reparations at a high-level roundtable in Bamako, demanding compensation from former colonial powers for centuries of plunder and systemic injustice. The communique, titled “Colonial Crimes: It’s Time for Compensations,” calls for legal frameworks, economic assessments, and accountability through continental courts.

Bamako, Mali – July 22, 2025 — Africa’s longstanding demand for colonial reparations gained renewed momentum as political leaders, legal experts, historians, and activists gathered in Mali for a strategic roundtable titled “Colonial Crimes: It’s Time for Compensations.”

The meeting, hosted in Bamako, issued a communique calling for formal acknowledgment of colonial-era damage, robust legal frameworks for reparations, and the quantification of economic losses suffered by African nations. Participants emphasized that historical injustices—ranging from exploitation of natural resources to cultural erasure—must now be met with measurable economic and legal redress.

The roundtable criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what it described as selective justice and political bias in its global prosecutions. Instead, speakers spotlighted the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights as a more appropriate platform to pursue reparative justice tailored to the continent’s context.

Key participants included Mohamed Ousmane Ag Mohamedoun Haidara (Chairman, Agriculture Commission), Ousseynou Ouattara (Vice Chairman, Security Commission), Youssouf Coulibaly (Chairman, Territorial Administration), historian Amadou Diaw, Daouda Naman Tékété (journalist and author), Modibo Sacko (President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights), and Assane Seye (Co-founder, OIP).

According to the communique, the roundtable marked a turning point for Africa’s reparations movement—shifting from symbolic protests to strategic legal claims. Delegates called for a continental reparations roadmap and urged the African Union to institutionalize demands for compensation from former colonial rulers, including France, Britain, Belgium, and Portugal.

“The conversation on reparations is no longer theoretical. It is legal, economic, and urgent,” said Assane Seye of OIP.

As Africa faces modern economic and climate challenges, delegates argue that reparations must form part of the continent’s development finance strategy—an avenue to reclaim resources and dignity long denied by colonial domination.

