Bala Mohammed to PDP Defectors in ADC: ‘Don’t Be Political Hermaphrodites’

Naija247news reports that Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Bala Mohammed, has issued a stern rebuke to party members who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging them to return to the PDP and stop playing double-faced politics.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Mohammed made the statement while addressing party supporters and stakeholders during a PDP gathering in Bauchi, where he cautioned against the rising trend of cross-party affiliations and political opportunism.

According to Naija247news, the governor specifically described the defection of some PDP members to the ADC as “political hermaphroditism,” warning that such behavior weakens party unity and undermines democratic principles. “You cannot be in PDP and be in ADC at the same time. Don’t be political hermaphrodites,” he declared.

Naija247news understands that Mohammed’s remarks are a response to recent realignments in the state’s political landscape, where several former PDP members reportedly joined the ADC ahead of the next election cycle, raising concerns about divided loyalty and electoral sabotage.

Naija247news reports that the governor, who is also a key figure in the PDP’s national leadership, emphasized the importance of ideological consistency and party discipline, particularly at a time when the PDP is working to reposition itself as a credible opposition party at the national level.

He called on aggrieved members to pursue internal reconciliation rather than abandoning the party, urging unity as the PDP prepares for future elections. “If you have grievances, let’s resolve them here. Running to other parties while still claiming loyalty to the PDP is not acceptable,” he added.

Party elders and youth leaders present at the meeting echoed the governor’s sentiments, stressing the need to close ranks and consolidate support for the PDP’s agenda in Bauchi and beyond.

Naija247news understands that the ADC’s growing popularity in certain northern states is being closely watched by both APC and PDP strategists, especially as the 2027 general elections approach.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.