🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party News

Bala Mohammed to PDP Defectors in ADC: ‘Don’t Be Political Hermaphrodites’

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Bala Mohammed, has issued a stern rebuke to party members who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging them to return to the PDP and stop playing double-faced politics.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Mohammed made the statement while addressing party supporters and stakeholders during a PDP gathering in Bauchi, where he cautioned against the rising trend of cross-party affiliations and political opportunism.

According to Naija247news, the governor specifically described the defection of some PDP members to the ADC as “political hermaphroditism,” warning that such behavior weakens party unity and undermines democratic principles. “You cannot be in PDP and be in ADC at the same time. Don’t be political hermaphrodites,” he declared.

Naija247news understands that Mohammed’s remarks are a response to recent realignments in the state’s political landscape, where several former PDP members reportedly joined the ADC ahead of the next election cycle, raising concerns about divided loyalty and electoral sabotage.

Naija247news reports that the governor, who is also a key figure in the PDP’s national leadership, emphasized the importance of ideological consistency and party discipline, particularly at a time when the PDP is working to reposition itself as a credible opposition party at the national level.

He called on aggrieved members to pursue internal reconciliation rather than abandoning the party, urging unity as the PDP prepares for future elections. “If you have grievances, let’s resolve them here. Running to other parties while still claiming loyalty to the PDP is not acceptable,” he added.

Party elders and youth leaders present at the meeting echoed the governor’s sentiments, stressing the need to close ranks and consolidate support for the PDP’s agenda in Bauchi and beyond.

Naija247news understands that the ADC’s growing popularity in certain northern states is being closely watched by both APC and PDP strategists, especially as the 2027 general elections approach.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025
Next article
Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights...

Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which...

Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
July 24, 2025 The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has reported a significant revenue increase, collecting N14.27 trillion in the first half of 2025—a 43% rise compared to the same period...

WFP to Suspend Food Aid for 1.3 Million in Northeast Nigeria Over Funding Shortfall

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to suspend life-saving food assistance to approximately 1.3 million vulnerable people in Northeast Nigeria due to a critical funding shortfall. The suspension,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Amnesty International Raises Alarm Over Bandits’ Control of 725 Villages in Zamfara

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, revealing that armed bandits have taken control of at least 725 villages across the state. The human rights...

Ugandan Lawmakers Grill Jinja Hospital Over N1 Billion Water Bill Spending

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that Uganda’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has come under parliamentary scrutiny following revelations that the institution spent a staggering one billion Ugandan shillings on water bills over a short period. The expenditure, which...

Federal Government Records 43% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2025

Revenue and Taxation 0
July 24, 2025 The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has reported a significant revenue increase, collecting N14.27 trillion in the first half of 2025—a 43% rise compared to the same period...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp