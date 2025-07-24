APC gets new chairman as Nentawe Yilwatda takes over

24, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has a new national chairman, as Professor Nentawe Yilwatda takes the helm of the party. The announcement was made on Thursday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

YILWATDA’S EMERGENCE

Professor Yilwatda’s emergence was unanimous, with party leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), throwing their weight behind him. His nomination was proposed by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and seconded by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas. Yilwatda replaces Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who resigned on June 27, 2025, citing health concerns.

NEW DIRECTION FOR APC

With a strong background in technocratic leadership, Yilwatda is expected to reposition the APC ahead of future political engagements. He has pledged to ensure the party remains inclusive and forward-looking, with a focus on digital transformation and stronger grassroots engagement. As the APC navigates the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape, Professor Yilwatda’s leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the party’s fortunes.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

The road ahead won’t be easy for the new APC chairman. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, Yilwatda will need to work tirelessly to maintain the party’s relevance and appeal to the Nigerian people. However, with his wealth of experience and commitment to the party’s ideals, Nigerians will be watching with bated breath to see how he steers the ship.

A NEW ERA FOR APC

As Yilwatda settles into his new role, he will need to hit the ground running, engaging with party stakeholders, and developing strategies to strengthen the APC’s presence across the country. With his academic and professional background, he is well-equipped to drive innovation and progress within the party.

WHAT NEXT FOR APC?

The APC’s success under Yilwatda’s leadership will depend on his ability to unite the party, build strong alliances, and develop policies that resonate with Nigerians. As the party looks to the future, one thing is certain – the APC has a new captain at the helm, and the party’s journey ahead will be fascinating to watch.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.